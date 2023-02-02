This Weekend in The Arts: Feb. 3-5

Whether you’re looking to go out with family or friends this weekend, enjoy live music, visit a museum, art gallery or try out a new restaurant, the Indianapolis Recorder has you covered. We’ve put together an extensive list of just a few of the events and activities going on in and around Indianapolis in This Weekend in the Arts.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t cover everything going on in one calendar. So, if there’s something going on that we and other Hoosiers should know about this month, feel free to let us know! Send an email to [email protected] so we can include it in the next edition.

Friday, Feb. 3

MELI Presents: “First Friday”

MELI Showroom, Murphy Arts Center, 1043 Virginia Ave.

6-11 p.m

Free

Each first Friday, join MELI at the Murphy Arts Center to shop from their collection at discounted prices as well as other local vendors, view fine art from Touchae and Nani Franco; and enjoy live music from DJ DMACONMOVES & DJ RILO.

Search “MELI Presents: “First Friday”” on Facebook

Art & Soul Festival Kickoff

Gallery 924, Indy Arts Council and The Cabaret, 924 N. Pennsylvania St. #Suite B

6-9 pm Free; RSVP required

With three main events throughout the month of February, the Indy Art Council’s 27th annual festival of Black art and music kicks off with an art show at Gallery 924 and a showcase at The Cabaret and Highlights four featured local artists.

indyarts.org/about/art-soul

Saturday, Feb. 4

Take Your Child to the Library Day

Indianapolis Public Library, all locations

All day; during regular library hours

Free

Enjoy a day full of fun and family-friendly free activities at IndyPL’s 12 annual TYCLB. Join in the international initiative by meeting your local branch librarians, signing up for a free library card and checking out some books to read together with your kids.

indypl.org/blog/for-parents/read-right-now-books-libraries

Terry K. Wilson ART SHOW

Phiri Art, 120 E. Market St.

4-8 p.m

Free

Local muralist, painter and Educator Terry K Wilson will host a Solo gallery show at Phiri in Honor of Black History Month.

Search “Terry K. Wilson ART SHOW” on Facebook

The Crown Hair Show

Martin University Hardin Gathertorium, 2186 N. Sherman Drive

5-10 p.m

$10

This statewide hair show, presented by Indy Juneteenth, aims to destroy stigmas regarding beauty and creativity of Black beauty and hair, featuring Black-owned business vendors and stylists with products for all hair types.

indyjuneteenth.org/events-1

Sunday, Feb. 5

“Flyin’ West”

Indiana Repertory Theatre, 140 W. Washington St.

2 p.m

Tickets start at $25

Kicking off the IRT’s 50th anniversary season, “Flyin’ West” takes the stage now through Feb. 4. Set in the Old West, the show follows the lives of four African American women homesteaders who’ve settled in the all-Black town of Nicodemus, Kansas, as they work together, farm the land and build better lives for themselves against the harsh terrain and a deadly threat.

irtlive.com

Bring Back The 90s: Girl Group Edition produced by Jeffery Thomas II

The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave.

7 p.m

$15-$25

For one night only, enjoy a tribute to R&B girl groups from the ’90s featuring the sultry and smooth vocals of Hazel Bacon, India Callicott, Jasmine Elliott and Tiffany Gilliam under the direction of Brian Kelly. The Ladies First evening will include music from TLC, Destiny’s Child, Brownstone and Jade, 702 and more.

thejazzkitchen.com

