This weekend at Anderson Ranch sparked impactful initiatives around Latino art, education | Arts & Entertainment

Anderson Ranch Arts Center fostered a new kind of arts education experience in its studio spaces last weekend. On Saturday, the ranch invited local teachers, administrators and other education professionals from schools throughout the Roaring Fork Valley to participate in the arts center’s first-ever Latinx Arts and Education Workshop.

The free, day-long workshop was led by the ranch’s two Latinx Visiting Artists, Richard “Ricky” Armendariz and Rafael Fajardo. Incorporated into the workshop was an art-based, Latino curriculum that was intentionally created around both Armendariz’ and Fajardo’s artistic practices, as well as the artists’ upbringings and cultural messaging that each explores through their work and acclaimed careers.

During the Educator workshop, participants learned the curriculum from the artists themselves and also engaged in the program’s hands-on artmaking components in order to walk away from the day with this teaching tool — and hopefully bring the Latino-centered curriculum into their own classrooms throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

Spearheading this workshop opportunity was Olivia Martinez, who is the Latinx Arts Community Leader and children’s program Coordinator at Anderson Ranch. Martinez said she spent almost a year working on the development of the curriculum in the lead up to this weekend’s programming.

“The main component I wanted to be present in the curriculum was definitely some kind of conversation where students could learn about these artists and think more deeply about how art can be a call for change,” Martinez said. “We wanted to highlight the artists themselves and then build a program around them, their messages and their work to connect that to the schools and youth here in our valley.”

The curriculum — which is now available for anyone to access and download for free through the Anderson Ranch website — comprises two units, one on each artist, and includes interactive digital modules and lesson plans with additional artmaking opportunities.

Martinez explained how the curriculum was flexibly designed and can be adopted to fit the needs of all teachers in terms of not only the age group but also the subject matter. Implementation tools and suggestions are provided for teachers along with the curriculum materials.

This is the first time the ranch has done anything involving curriculum development, Martinez said, and she expressed how she hopes it will have a long-standing impact in not only the valley’s classrooms but also in classrooms beyond the region. With it being easily accessible online through Anderson Ranch’s website, Martinez said that hopefully, educators across the state of Colorado and beyond will be encouraged to utilize it.

“These are stepping stones in terms of understanding what we need to do to continue reaching and providing for our communities,” Martinez said. “Essentially, we are building programming that, in a lot of ways, makes arts more accessible and Equitable — this curriculum we’ve developed is one way of doing that.”

Following the workshop on Saturday was an open-to-the-public panel discussion titled, “Finding Your Voice: Culture and Community in Latinx Art,” which featured Armendariz and Fajardo, as well as Latina artist Lilian Lara, in conversation with moderator Alex Sánchez. Saturday’s programming was part of Anderson Ranch’s larger Latinx Art Programs initiative.

To learn more and to access the curriculum, visit andersonranch.org.