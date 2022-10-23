THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Trunk-or-Treating, football, live music and more | Surly
Bargain Book Sale, 9 am-5 pm
SPOOKtacular: BOO at the Zoo, 9:30 am-5:15 pm
Wear a costume and do some trick or treating at Sunset Zoo.
Regular admission applies.
K-State Volleyball vs. Baylor, 1 p.m
Pup Crawl on Poyntz, 2-7 p.m
Pay for an event bracelet, pop in to participating restaurants and receive “pawcktails” and kisses from adoptable dogs.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Cemetery Walking Tour, 2 p.m
Interpreters will tell stories of some of Riley County’s most notable, but long passed, residents.
DIY Doormat Workshop, 2 pm
Also DIY Garland and Wood Project Workshop at 3 pm Sunday, FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday, and Girls Night Out Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Oct. 29.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Chili Crawl, 3:30-6:30 p.m
Twelve restaurants will participate. Tickets include a chili sample, as well as an ice cream treat.
Paint and Sip: Ghostly Barn, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Fall Birch at 4 pm Sunday; Hand Built Pottery Class at 6 pm Thursday; Paint and Sip: Bewitched at 6 pm Friday; Kids Kanvas: Halloween Cat at 10 am Oct. 29; and Paint and Sip: Ghostly Passage at 6 pm Oct. 29.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Acoustic Junction “Octoberfest,” 6:30-9 p.m
Music by the McDowell Barnburners, Chris Biggs and Ken Gustin, and polka music by Tallgrass Tunesmiths.
Food and drinks available from 6:30; music 7 to 9 pm
St. Joseph’s Church, 13497 Lower McDowell Creek Road.
K-State Football at TCU, 7 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox or FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Costumes, Karaoke, and Cocktails, 7:30 p.m
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Homecoming begins.
K-State Homecoming Philanthropy 5K, 9am
Prizes awarded to first through third in four categories. Packet pickup Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm or 8 am to 8:30 am Sunday before the race. Virtual 5K through noon Monday. Proceeds benefit the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc.
Memorial Stadium, 705 N. MLK Dr.
Guided Konza Hike, 1-4 pm
Bring a bottle of water, and dress appropriately for the weather.
Tickets: $8 for FHDC members, $10 for non-members.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Konza Prairie Biological Station.
Duo Sr. Trumpet Recital, 1:30 p.m
Jessica Vanstory and Kate Washburn perform.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
Also Priairewood Jazz Series Hosted by Nate McClendon from 5 pm to 7 pm Suggested donation of $10 at the door.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Marilyn Rogers with The Flint Hills Band, 8 pm
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 am Tuesday and Monster Mash Dance Storytime at 11 am Oct. 29.
Manhattan Public Library, 620 Poyntz Ave.
Diversity Lecture Series: Dr. Edmund February, 4-5 pm
“From Apartheid to Diversity in South Africa.”
K-State Student Union, Wildcat Chamber. Also via Zoom.
Blood Drive, 11am-5pm
Also 9 am-3 pm Wednesday.
Pink Power Luncheon, 11:30 am
Listen to breast cancer survivors.
du Toit/Lee Duo Guest Artists Recital, 7:30 pm
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
KSU Saxophone Studio Concert, 7:30 p.m
Mindset Matters: Motivating Yourself and Others, 1:30 pm
Denise Mills will present.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Rural Child Success Roadtrip, 6-8 pm
Reservations required by Oct. 25 at noon.
Public Works Building, 6215 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Children’s Carnival, 6-8 p.m
Night of the Living Drag, 7 p.m
Fundraiser for Little Apple Pride, Hosted by Lil Kim Chi.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
KSU Tuba Euphonium Studio Recital, 7:30 pm
Future Music Educators Day, 8 am-4:30 pm
HOGtoberfest, 11 am-10 pm
Benefiting the Meadowlark Good Samaritan Fund.
Aggieville Draft House, 617 N. 12th St.
Trick or Treat at the Gym, 3-7 p.m
K-State Soccer at West Virginia, 6 p.m
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
K-State Baseball vs. ASL Halloween Game, 6:30 p.m
Teams of no more than four, no cost to play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Guest Artists Saxophone Recital, 7:30 pm
Head Over Heels Musical, 7:30 p.m
The escapades of a royal family’s journey.
Also 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: We Are Branches and Funtabi, 8 pm
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 pm
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Cross Country vs. Big 12 Championships, TBD.
K-State Women’s Golf vs. Battle at the Beach, all day.
Clean Slate Day, 10 am-4 pm
Kansas Legal Services and the Riley County Bar Association will provide an opportunity for eligible people with past criminal convictions to clear their names.
Manhattan Public Library, 620 Poyntz Ave.
Trick-or-Treat in Aggieville, 3-5 p.m
Homecoming Parade, 5 p.m
Halloween Bash and Trunk or Treat, 5-9 p.m
Dance party, costume contest, Snacks and games.
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stag Hill Road.
Costume contest, trunk or treat, hayrack ride and more.
Halloween Trunk or Treat and Pet Costume Contest, 5:30 p.m
Candy, food truck and a family-friendly movie.
Live music: Ian Batey, 6 pm
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Trunk-or-Treat, 6:30 p.m
Trunk setup at 6:30 pm, prayer and trunk or treating at 7 pm
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
K-State Volleyball vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m
BirdHouse Music: Kelly Hunt, 7:30 p.m
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Dylan Wheeler, 8:30 pm
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
K-State Football vs. Oklahoma State, TBD.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m
Trick or treating starts at 10 am
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Hope Ranch Fall Show, 9am
Tickets: $5 per class entry.
Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center, 3715 W. 69th Ave.
Trick or Treat, 10 am-1 pm
Drink specials, giveaways and a costume contest.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Scary Maze Nights, 7-9 p.m
Britt’s Garden Acres, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
Live music: Ensemble Iberica, 7 pm
Cocktails begin at 4:30 pm, and dinner at 5:30 pm
Tickets: $40 for music only, $125 for everything.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., St. George.
An Evening with Kenneth Patchen, 7:30 pm
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Haunted ’90s Halloween Party, 8:30 p.m
Prize for best costume, with DJ Pizzle.
GameDay Sports Pub, 3043 Anderson Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Staff Favorites.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Gallery: Michael McCaffrey and Ann Carter.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Mapping Culture: Chico Sierra and Andean Textiles.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
.