THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Third Thursday, live music, Duck Dash and more | Surly
Kawnsas Fest Fun Run, 9am
An untimed race, but awards will be presented to the first three finishers.
Kawnsas Fest will begin at 10 am at the Park. Bands begin around noon.
K-State Football vs. Missouri, 11 a.m
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Volleyball vs. St. Thomas, noon.
Celebration of the Flint Hills, 5-8:30 p.m
Silent auction, vendors, and more.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Paint and Sip: Sherlock Gnomes, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Pretty in Purple at 4 pm Sunday; Hand Built Clay Pottery at 6 pm Thursday; Paint and Sip: Konza Path at 6 pm Friday; Kids Kanvas: Dancing Penguin at 10 am Sept. 17, and Paint and Sip: Lake Forest Sunset at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 pm
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 3 pm Sunday, Thursday Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 pm Thursday, and FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Taylor Kline, 6-8 pm
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Guys and Dolls, 7:30 p.m
A romantic Comedy from Times Square to Havana, Cuba.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 West Seventh St., Junction City.
Konquer the Konza 25K and 10K, 7:30 am
Konza Prairie, 100 Konza Prairie Lane.
Grandparents Day, 9:30-5 pm
Grandparents receive free admission with a paid admission.
Sunflower Bazaar, 10 am
Live music, food, shopping and sunflowers.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Tinkel Family Cornhole Tournament and Silent Auction, 10 a.m
4725 Rockenham Road, St. George.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
Also Second Sunday Yoga at 3 pm Bring your own yoga mat. Suggested donation of $10. All-levels class taught by Maris Deaver of Chapter Five Yoga.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Arts on the Green, 4 p.m
Food, artwork, music and more. Benefitting Be Able.
K-State Women’s Golf vs Dick McGuire Invitational, all day.
K-State Men’s Golf vs Wildcat Invitational, all day.
Johnson Cancer Research Center Open House, all day.
Visit a research lab to learn about research at K-State.
Johnson Cancer Research Center.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 am Tuesday, 3 and Up Storytime at 10 am Wednesday and more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Back to School: Hot for Teacher Drag Bingo, 7 p.m
Lil Kim Chi will host a fundraiser for both Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival 2023, and True Colors.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Golden Boi and the Secret Softies, 8 pm
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Blood Drive, 9:30 am-3:30 pm
Also 10 am-3:45 pm Thursday at Rock Hills Church, 2610 Farm Bureau Road; and 11 am-5 pm Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Men in Motion Ladies Night Out, 7-9 pm
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
K-State Volleyball at Kansas City, 7 p.m
Coach Klieman Radio Show, 7-8 p.m
Wyatt Thompson will host.
Powercat Sports Grill, 3011 Anderson Ave.
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, 7:30 p.m
Prairie Garden Walks, 9:30-10:30 am
For adults age 50 or older.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
The final Third Thursday of the season.
Little Apple Duck Dash, 5 p.m
“Land and Flower” screening, 5:30 pm
David Wayne Reed will present his film “Land and Flower” and poet Megan Kaminski will present and perform divination readings.
Live music: Linden Stueve Duo, 6:30-8 pm
Suggested donation: $5, for the artist.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Bascom Lecture Series: How Genetics, Viruses and Sleep Change Your Cancer Risk,” 7 p.m
Dr. Prescott Deininger will present. Snacks provided.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
K-State Soccer vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m
Live music: Hosty Live, 8 pm
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 9 pm
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
September Stroll in the Garden, 5:30-7:30 pm
Tours, refreshments and more.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
K-State Volleyball at Rice, 6 p.m
Circus on Ice, 4 and 6:30 pm
A frozen Adventure with your favorite characters.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 10 pm
K-State Cross Country vs. Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational, TBD.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
C. Clyde 5K and Midge Mile, 9am
Franke Anneberg Park, 3801 Anderson Ave.
Plants for the Manhattan Area, 10-11 am
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Paxico Blues Festival, 11 am-8 pm
Local food, blues music and more.
Music schedule: Luxem, Saunders and Dixey at 11 am; Grand Marquis at 12:30 p.m.; DC Bellamy at 1:30 pm; Akeem Kemp at 3:30 pm; and Indigenous at 5:30 pm
K-State Volleyball vs. Creighton, 2 p.m
K-State Football vs. Tulane, 2 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Exhibit: Foraging and Layers.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
.