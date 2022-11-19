THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Thanksgiving, Turkey Trot, KSU football, and more | Surly
Tallgrass Tours: Pints and Pioneers, 8am-3pm
Explore Council Grove Main Street and more.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Council Grove.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Football at West Virginia, 1 p.m
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Volleyball at TCU, 2 p.m
Paint and Sip: Twilight Pumpkins, 6 p.m
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live theater: Oliver Jr., 7 pm
The junior version of the Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Blood Drive, 10am-4pm
Also noon-6 pm Monday and Tuesday, and 9 am-3 pm Wednesday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave., and 9 am-3 pm Wednesday at Hy-Vee.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Utah Tech, 1 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m
Christmas music and movies will play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Discovery Camp, 7:30 am-5:30 pm
Children in grades kindergarten through second can spend the day learning and having fun at the Flint Hills Discovery center.
Also Tuesday and Wednesday.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
The Indian Migration Through Riley County in the 1800s, 5:30 pm
Ron Wilson, director of the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development at K-State, will present.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Nevada/Tulane, 5/7:30 p.m
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. TBD, TBA.
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
K-State Volleyball vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m
Business hours may differ.
Proceeds benefiting the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Clemson, 7 p.m
Business hours may differ as businesses celebrate Thanksgiving.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Arizona, 4:45 p.m
Tenth Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m
Hot chocolate next to the fire, lighted tunnel, local choirs and more.
Blue Earth Plaza, Third and Colorado streets.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Volleyball at Baylor, 1 p.m
Santa’s Luminary Trail, 4:30-7:30 p.m
Pictures with Santa, holiday treats and animal encounters.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m
K-State Football vs. Kansas, 7 p.m
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Hours: 12-6 pm Monday, 12-5:30 pm Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Staff Favorites.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Mapping Culture: Chico Sierra and Andean Textiles.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
