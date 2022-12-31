THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | New Year’s Eve parties, first day hikes and more | Surly
New Year’s Eve Celebration and KSU Watch Party, 10:45 am
Photo props, a DJ and champagne. Bring your own food.
Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
K-State Football vs. Alabama, 11 a.m
New Year’s Eve Party, 11 am-1 pm
Treats, drinks and a balloon drop at noon.
Tickets: $20 per child, mhkplaystudio.as.me.
MHK Play Studio, 910 Commons Place.
Noon Year’s Eve, 11 am
Craft stations, dancing and a noon balloon drop.
Iron Clad Coworking, 427 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Little Apple NYE Celebration, noon-midnight.
An art showing from 4 pm to 6 pm at Sisters of Sound, live entertainers throughout Aggieville and the apple drop at midnight.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas, 2 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Saturday Crafternoon Early NYE Party, 2 pm
Also FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 pm Jan. 7.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Masquerade Ball: New Years Eve Party, 5 p.m
Drink Specials and a sparkling wine toast at midnight.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Family New Year’s Eve, 6:30 pm
Put on your pjs, decorate a party bag and make a celebration. Participate at Kids Midnight (8:30 pm) balloon drop.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 312 S. Third St.
New Years Lock-In, 7 p.m
Kids ages five and older will play games, watch movies and more.
Cost: $45-$55 for first child coming and staying until midnight; $60-$70 for first child spending the night until 8 am Jan. 1.
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stagg Hill Road.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Rocking in the New Year, 8 pm
Rosebuds Bar, 215 E. Eighth St., Junction City.
New Years Eve Party, 8 p.m
Cock N Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 pm
David Spiker, Headlight Rivals, and the Box Turtles will perform. Jeremy Ricci, Ty Jones and Jason Salas will perform Comedy throughout the night.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
New Year’s Eve Party, 10 p.m
324 Speakeasy, 324 Houston St.
Business hours may differ because of the holiday.
New Years Day Hangover Party, 10 am
Drink specials, and Hydration IV will be at the Brewery from 2-6 pm
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Cross Country Club NYD Fun Run, 10:30 am
Body First, 3615 Claflin Road.
Bring a non-perishable food item to Donate to the Geary County Food Bank in Junction City. All vehicles are required to have a valid park permit. Leashed pets welcome.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road, Milford.
First Day Urban Hike, 2 pm
A two-mile loop hike from Fourth and Fremont streets.
Fourth and Fremont streets.
MHK First Day Hike with wildHERness, 2:30 pm
Brandi Budzinski will lead the 2.7 mile hike.
Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
First Day 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile, 3-4:30 pm
Also Teen Tuesday: Board Games at 3:30 pm Tuesday, Basic Tech Workshop at 2:30 pm Wednesday, and more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas, 8 p.m
Blood Drive, 9:30 am-3:30 pm
Also 9:30 am-3:30 pm Thursday at Research Park, noon-5:45 pm Thursday at Pottorf Hall, and 11 am-5 pm Friday at Pottorf Hall.
Research Park, 2005 Research Park Drive.
K-State Garden Hour: Gardening Myths and Misconceptions, noon-1 p.m
Pam Paulsen, Reno County horticulture extension agent, will present.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Pastel Winter at 6 pm Friday, Kids Kanvas: moon Owl at 10 am Jan. 7, and Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset at 6 pm Jan. 7.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Baylor, 5 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Heartland Medium, 7:30 p.m
Paranormal investigator and more Vicky Medium will do readings.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
.