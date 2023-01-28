THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, magic, KSU basketball and more | Surly
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Florida or Arkansas, all day.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Florida, 5 p.m
Paint and Sip: Kansas Sunflower, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Sunflower Gnome at 3 pm Sunday, Paint and Sip: Hoar Frost at 6 pm Friday, Kids Kanvas: Arctic Fox at 10 am Feb. 4, and Paint and SIP: Old Red Barn at 6 pm Feb. 4.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: RV Moonshine, 8 pm
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Live music: Carson Jeffrey with Shawn David, 8:30 pm
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Family Friendly Workshop, 2 p.m
Also FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 pm Friday, and Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 pm Feb. 4.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 10 am Thursday and Family Fun Storytime at 11 am Feb. 4.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Riley County Livestock Association Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m
K-State President Richard Linton will speak.
Blood Drive, 11:45 am-5:15 pm
Also 11 am-5 pm Wednesday at Manhattan Christian College, 1427 Laramie St., and 9 am-3 pm Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Kansas, 7 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
The Magic of Jack Reid, 7 p.m
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Faculty Showcase Series, 7 p.m
Proceeds from the event help provide a free dinner for students in attendance. Doors open at 6:15 pm
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
K-State Track and Field at New Mexico Collegiate Classic, all day.
Paint Your Date, 6:30 p.m
11×14” Canvas and instructions provided.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live theater: Alice at Wonderland, 7 pm
A modern retelling of the children’s story.
Also 7 pm Feb. 4 and 2 pm Feb. 5.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Reza: Edge of Illusion, 7 pm
Magic Illusions and more.
The Columbian Theater, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Friday Night Bash, 8 p.m
Cock N Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
Live music: Tyler Halverson, 8:30 pm
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs. Denver, all day.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Cars and Coffee, 9 am-11 am
Talk cars with free coffee and donuts.
Also Tread Talk: 1967 Sunbeam Tiger MK II at 11 am
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Community Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m
Connect with local non-profits.
Bronze I and II Foxtrot Class, 1 pm
Some dance experience necessary.
Also Beginner Foxy at 2 pm No experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Texas, 3 p.m
Live music: Lazy Wayne Band with Schmitz Blitz, 8:30 pm
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Jason Needham, That Was Then.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
