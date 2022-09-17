THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, Little Shop of Horrors, football and more | Surly
Park(ing) Day, 9 am-2 pm
K-State students will transform parallel space into a temporary park with activities for pedestrians.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Paxico Blues Festival, 11 am-8 pm
Local food, blues music and more.
Music schedule: Luxem, Saunders and Dixey at 11 am; Grand Marquis at 12:30 p.m.; DC Bellamy at 1:30 pm; Akeem Kemp at 3:30 pm; and Indigenous at 5:30 pm
K-State Family Day Open House, 11 a.m
K-State Volleyball vs. Creighton, 2 p.m
K-State Football vs. Tulane, 2 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Meet and Greet Picnic, 4:30-6:30 pm
Meet Democrat candidates who are on the ballot this November at the Poyntz picnic shelter in City Park. Hot dogs and Hamburgers provided, side dishes encouraged.
Paint and Sip: Lake Forest Sunset, 6 p.m
Also Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 pm Thursday; Paint and Sip: Kansas Storms at 6 pm Friday; Kids Kanvas: Moon Owl at 10 am Sept. 24, and Paint and Sip: Welcome to Kansas at 6 pm Sept. 24.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Blood Drive, 8am-2pm
Also noon-6 pm Wednesday at Pottorf Hall; 10:30 am-5 pm Thursday at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark; 7:30 am-1 pm Thursday at Pottorf Hall; and 11 am-5 pm at Meadowlark Hills.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
K-State Soccer at South Dakota State, 1 p.m
DIY Tote or Decorative Pillow Case Workshop, 2 p.m
Also Daytime Mini Sign Workshop at 10 am Wednesday, FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 pm Sept. 24.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Institute of Music guest artists, 5 pm
Jewish and Jewish-inspired music from the Polish-Ukranian Borderlands from the Institute of Music at the University of Rzeszow, Poland.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Movies on the Grass, 7-9 pm
Watch “Plants, Pollinators and Prayers.”
Larry Norvell Band Shell, Manhattan City Park.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 am Tuesday, Family Fun Storytime at 11 am Wednesday and more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
National Voter Registration Day.
K-State Women’s Golf vs Mo’Morial, all day.
All-University Career Fair, 11 a.m.-4 p.m
Also Wednesday and Thursday.
Banned Book Read-A-Loud, noon-1 p.m
Read a selection of a favorite banned book, or listen to others.
Morris Family Multicultural Student Center, 204.
Fun with Fit Fams, 4:30-6:30 pm
Family night, all about fitness.
Riley County Health Department.
Pie and Cocktails, 7 p.m
Chicken alfredo, dark chocolate berry mousse and plum pies, paired with cocktails.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Banned Book Club: Little House on the Prairie, 7 p.m
Tara Coleman and Amber Johnson will discuss the September Banned Book: Little House on the Prairie.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Banned Book Week Panel Discussion, 1:30-2:30 pm
Banned Book Club: All Boys Aren’t Blue, 6:30 pm-7:30 pm
A discussion of George M. Johnson’s book.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-Stat Choirs All State Prep Day, 9 am-5 pm
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Showcase Recital, 11:30 am
School of Music Theatre, and Dance showcase.
Pizza with the President, noon-1 pm
Discussion with President Richard Linton and Thomas Lane, vice president of student life.
Leadership Studies Building, room 123.
Seeing Freedom? A Conversation with Elisabeth Anker, 5:30 pm
Elisabeth Anker will present on the “Diverse Meanings of Iconic Images and Objects.”
K-State Soccer at Iowa State, 6 p.m
Event benefiting the Wamego Public Library. Cash prizes. No age limit.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
An Evening with Amanda Ripley, 7 pm
Author of “The Unthinkable: Who Survives When Disaster Strikes and Why” will present on her book.
Live theatre: Let Me Down Easy, 7:30 pm
Also 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Josh Turner, 7:30 pm
Live music: BPM Trio, 9-11 pm
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Be Prepared! Survival Party, 2 p.m
Kindergarten through fifth graders can learn how to react in a disaster.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Brew at the Zoo, 5:30 p.m
Beer and food while exploring the zoo. Sold out.
Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 pm
The cult-favorite film, brought to life on stage.
Also 7:30 pm Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Headphone Disco, 8-11 pm
Free for K-State students.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Flint Hills Praisefest, noon-10 p.m
No cost, Christian music festival.
K-State Volleyball vs. Kansas, 4 p.m
Prizes from bubbles to free cabin stays. Vehicle permits required.
Tuttle Creek Street Park, Mankan Shelter, River Pond Campground.
Wabash on the Prairie, 7 p.m
Modeled after the Symphony in the Flint Hills, benefiting Sunflower Children’s Collective. Pride of Wildcat Land, Manhattan Municipal Band and Classy Cats will perform.
K-State Football at Oklahoma, 7 p.m
Live music: Triston Marez, 8:30 pm
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Sept. 24 through Jan. 8, 2023.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
