THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, KSU football, Comedy and more | Surly
Paint and Sip: Fall Gnome, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Painterly Pumpkin at 4 pm Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 pm Thursday, Paint and Sip: Dawns Early Light at 6 pm Friday, Kids Kanvas: Unicorn Dragon at 10 am Nov. 12, and Paint and Sip: Colorful Pumpkins at 6 pm Nov. 12.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m
Also DIY Bench Workshop at 2 pm Sunday, Veteran’s Day Mini Sign Workshop at 1 pm Friday, Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday, and DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 pm Nov. 12.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Football vs. Texas, 6 p.m
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Live music: Atomic Blonde, 7:30 pm
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
Live music: The Riders, 8 pm
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Rowing at Jayhawk Jamboree, all day.
Senior Recital: Kristen Schrag, 1:30 p.m
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Piano Studio Recital, 3 pm
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Faculty Trumpet Recital: John Kilgore, 6 p.m
Blood Drive, 11:30 am-5:30 pm
Also noon-6 pm Monday at Genesis, 2800 Allison Ave., 11 am-5 pm Thursday and 10 am-4 pm Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Manhattan Christian College, 1427 Laramie St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Central Arkansas, 5:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Choral Ensembles Concert, 7:30 p.m
Performances by MTD’s Concert Choir and Junction City High School.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. UTRGV, 8 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
First-generation Student Celebration, 10 am-2 pm
K-State Student Union Courtyard.
Thrifty Gifting Holiday Budgeting Workshop, 4:30 p.m
K-State Student Union, room 227.
Choral Ensembles Concert, 7:30 p.m
Performances by MTD’s Collegiate Chorale and Riley County High School.
Family Fun Storytime, 11 a.m
Also 3 and Up Storytime at 10 am Thursday, Zoofari Tails Storytime: Wallabies at 10 am Friday and more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Showcase Recital, 10 am
K-State Volleyball vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m
Magic with Jack Reid, 7 p.m
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Doors open at 6:30 pm Supporting local groups.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Chamber Music Recital: Bassoon Ensemble, Clarinet Ensemble and Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble, 7:30 pm
Rhythm: Winter Dance Concert, 7:30 pm
Also 7:30 pm and 7:30 pm Friday, and 2:30 pm Saturday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Jesus Christ Taxi Driver with Headlight Rivals, 8 pm
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Cross Country vs NCAA Midwest Regional, all day.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big Ten Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
K-State Men’s Basketball at California, 6 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Pac-12 Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
The beloved childhood book and movie, brought to life on stage.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Improv in the Lobby, 7 p.m
The Troupe with No Name will perform.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
Free for KSU students, $8 general admission.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Little Apple Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay and 5K, 7 am
Tuttle Creek State Park River Pond, 5800 A River Pond Road.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Mosey, Mingle and Mimosas: Wedding Open House, 10 am-1 pm
Tour Sunset Zoo locations to get married.
Violin Music: Maureen Yuen, 2 p.m
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Football vs. Baylor, 6 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox or FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Staff Favorites.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Mapping Culture: Chico Sierra and Andean Textiles.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
