THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, KSU basketball, painting and more | Surly
K-State Women’s Tennis vs North Florida, all day.
K-State Track and Field at DeLoss Dodds Invitational, all day.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 1 p.m
Also Mats and Margaritas Workshop at 10 am Jan. 28.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech, 1 p.m
Bronze I and II Rumba Class, 1 pm
No partner necessary, but minimal dance experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Argentine Tango at 2 pm
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Wind Ensemble Concert, 4 p.m
Live music: We Are Branches and the Box Turtles, 6 pm
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
Paint and Sip: Jack Frost, 6 p.m
Paint and Sip: Calm Winter Sunset at 4 pm Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 pm Thursday, Paint and Sip: Kansas Bison at 6 pm Friday, Kids Kanvas: Party Penguin at 10 am Jan. 28, and Paint and Sip: Kansas Sunflower at 6 pm Jan. 28.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Family Movie Night, 7 p.m
A viewing of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Bring seating, pillows or whatever to make watching comfortable. Popcorn available.
Blood Drive, 9am-3:15pm
Also 9 am-3 pm Monday and 11 am-5 pm Tuesday at Eleven Fifteen Moro St., and noon-5:45 pm Thursday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Pokemon Trading Card Game Free Play, 2 p.m
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Live music: Goldpine, 7 pm
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Also Teen Tuesday: Karaoke at 3:30 pm Tuesday, Zoofari Tails Storytime at 10 am Friday and more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Canning 101: Condiments Water Bath, 6 pm
Part two of a four-part Canning experience. Exploring the basics of a water bath and pressure canning. Registration is limited. Youth 14 and younger need a parent, who will not have to pay if assisting, but will have to pay if fully participating.
Cost: $25, including materials.
Pie and Cocktails with Therapy, 7 pm
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Iowa State, 8 p.m
Civil Rights Teach-In, 2:30 p.m
Conversations in social justice issues.
Staley School of Leadership Studies.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
K-State Track and Field at Texas Tech Open and Multis, all day.
Coffee Shop: Cowherd Nutrition, 10:30 am
Jason Warner, K-State Research and Extension Cow-Calf Specialist, will present. Refreshments available.
Discussion and Film Screening: Brother Outsider, 5:30 pm
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon.
Live music: The Phaetons, 8 pm
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs. Stanford, all day.
Legislative Review Session, noon.
Bring a lunch and learn about what’s been going on in the Kansas legislature.
K-State Student Union, Room 224.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Florida or Arkansas, all day.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Clarinet Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Painting with Animals, 11:15 am-noon.
Families can connect with animals through a painting experience.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Florida, 5 p.m
Live music: RV Moonshine, 8 pm
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Live music: Carson Jeffrey with Shawn David, 8:30 pm
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Jason Needham, That Was Then.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
.