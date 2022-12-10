THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, basketball, ballet and more | Surly
K-State Track and Field vs. K-State Winter Invitational, all day.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Education, 10 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Business Administration, 11:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Agriculture, 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Engineering, 4 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
Christmas at the Eagles, 11 am-3 pm
Pictures with Santa, baked goods, raffle and more.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. South Dakota State, 1 p.m
Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Snow Globe at 4 pm Sunday, Paint and Sip: Christmas Bunny at 6 pm Friday, Kids Kanvas: Santa at 10 am Dec. 17, and Paint and Sip: Christmas Barn at 6 pm Dec. 17.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m
Also DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 2 pm Sunday, Mats and Margaritas Workshop at 6 pm Monday, Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday, and Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 am Dec. 17.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
“One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall,” 7:30 p.m
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
“A Christmas Story,” 7:30 p.m
The story of Ralphie Parker, come to the stage.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Sandy Hook Anniversary Vigil, 1 p.m
Manhattan Moms Demand Action will host. No cost.
Free Methodist Church at Poyntz and Manhattan Ave.
Kansas Ballet presents: An Abridged Nutcracker, 2 p.m
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Incarnate Word, 2 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Senior Percussion Recital: Trenton Lowry, 3 p.m
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Home for the Holidays, 3 p.m
Little Apple Barbershop Chorus.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Flint Hills Children’s Choir Holiday Special: Christmas in the Movies, 7 p.m
Also Musical Babies at 11 am Tuesday, Yoga Storytime at 10 am Wednesday, and more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Aggieville Public Input Session, 5:30 p.m
Discuss the 12th Street Improvements from Laramie to Moro streets, Pedestrian path in the area between Rally House and Mr. Goodcents and more.
Commission Room, City hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Blood Drive, 11am-5pm
Also 9 am-3 pm Wednesday.
Do loads of laundry with provided supplies.
Pie and Cocktails with Therapy, 7 pm
Pie slices with cocktails.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Improv Comedy Night, 6 p.m
K-State’s On the Spot Improv team will perform.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m
K-State Men’s Basketball Coach Jerome Tang will talk with Wyatt Thompson about the team. Weekly prizes will be available to the public, while students can experience exclusive deals and prize entries.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Thundering Cats Big Band Holiday Concert, 7 p.m
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m
Holiday market. The last Farmers Market until Jan. 7, 2023.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Hours: 12-6 pm Monday, 12-5:30 pm Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
