THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | KSU Football, farmers markets, Guys and Dolls and more | Surly

K-State Volleyball at UCF, 6 p.m
K-State Football vs. South Dakota, 6 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Cattail Birds, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Lakeside Moonrise at 4 pm Sunday; Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 pm Thursday; Paint and Sip: Wheatfield at 6 pm Friday; Kids Kanvas: Water Dragon at 10 am Sept. 10; and Paint and Sip: Sherlock Gnomes at 6 pm Sept. 10.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Guys and Dolls, 7:30 p.m
A romantic Comedy from Times Square to Havana, Cuba.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 West Seventh St., Junction City.
Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Workshop, 2 pm
Also DIY Doormat Workshop at 6:30 pm Wednesday, and Saturday Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 pm Sept. 10.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Dining with Diabetes, 10am-noon.
Meal planning, cooking demonstrations, ideas for active lifestyle choices and more.
Classes are Sept. 6, 13, 20, and 27.
Ready-Set-Sub Drop In, 10am-3pm
Meet with area school districts to learn what it takes to become a substitute teacher.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Volleyball vs. Missouri, 6 p.m
Yoga on The Farm, 6-7 pm
Cost: $12 per person over age 2, $4 for season pass holders.
Bikes, Bands and BBQ. The final Bike Night of the year. Drawing for prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
2 Americas presentation and tour, 4:15-5:45 pm
Doug Barrett and Luke Townsend will present their work.
Regnier Hall, Seaton Hall, K-State.
Live music: The Black Creatures with Sounds of Many, 8 pm
Tickets: $10 for ages 21 and older, $15 for 18-20 year olds, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Randall King, 8:30 pm
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
K-State Volleyball vs. Rutgers, 10 a.m
Also at Loyola Chicago at 7:30 pm
What Matters to Me and Why: Rich Linton, noon-1 pm
Staley School of Leadership.
An Evening with Stan Weber, 5:30-8 pm
A chat about K-State athletics and raising funds for the Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Soccer vs. Yale, 7 p.m
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Kawnsas Fest Fun Run, 9am
An untimed race, but awards will be presented to the first three finishers.
Kawnsas Fest will begin at 10 am at the Park. Bands begin around noon.
K-State Football vs. Missouri, 11 a.m
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Volleyball vs. St. Thomas, noon.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
