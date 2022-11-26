THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | KSU Basketball, Christmas trees, live music and more | Surly
K-State Volleyball at Baylor, 1 p.m
Santa’s Luminary Trail, 4:30-7:30 p.m
Pictures with Santa, holiday treats and animal encounters.
Paint and Sip: Winter Believe, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Dot Christmas Tree at 4 pm Sunday; Paint and Sip: Nordic Christmas Gnome at 6 pm Friday; Kids Kanvas: Christmas Tree at 10 am Dec. 3; and Paint and Sip: Magical Tree at 6 pm Dec. 3.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m
K-State Football vs. Kansas, 7 p.m
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Free Christmas Movie, 2 p.m
Watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Also DIY Night for Adults and Teens: Party Mocktails at 7 pm Thursday, Teen D&D Night Final Party at 5 pm Friday and more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Cirque Dreams Holiday, 7:30 pm
4-H Livestock Skillathon and Junior Stockman’s Program, 6:30 p.m
All interested 4-H members enrolled in livestock projects are welcome.
Sikes Venue, 107 Erpelding St., Leonardville.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Butler, 5:30 p.m
Mini Sign Workshop, 6:30 pm
Also FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 pm Dec. 3.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m
Also 9 am-3:30 pm Wednesday at Manhattan City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.; 9 am-3 pm Wednesday at Pottorf Hall; and 8:30 am-2:45 pm Thursday at Manhattan City Hall.
A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m
A 1943 Christmas Eve in Newark, New Jersey; a take on the Dickens’ classic.
Also 7:30 pm Friday, 2 pm and 7:30 pm Dec. 3, and 2 pm Dec. 4.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Concert Band and Wind Symphony Concert, 7:30 p.m
Live music: Til Willis with Jeff Pfannenstiel, 8 pm
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
A Christmas Story, 7:30 p.m
The story of Ralphie Parker, come to the stage.
Also 7:30 pm Dec. 3 and 2 pm Dec. 4.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall, 7:30 pm
Also 7:30 pm Dec. 3 and 2 pm Dec. 4.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 am-12:15 pm
Enjoy time with Santa, play games and more.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Red Cedar Holiday Harvest, 8:30-11 a.m
Bring a handsaw and cut down your own Christmas tree. Parks and Rec staff and Manhattan Fire Department will assist if needed.
Also hayrack rides with Britt’s Farm.
Roger Schultz Community Park.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Festival of Lights Family Christmas Carnival, 11 am
Free games and activities, Christmas cheer, Santa and more.
Girls on the Run, 11 am-3 pm
K-State Office Park, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Winter Wonder Craft Show, noon-8 p.m
Hot chocolate, popcorn and more.
Ballroom, Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
The first 300 Santas to arrive will be entered into a drawing. Bring unwrapped toy donations for Toys for Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Wichita State, 8 p.m
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Hours: 12-6 pm Monday, 12-5:30 pm Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Staff Favorites.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Mapping Culture: Chico Sierra and Andean Textiles.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
