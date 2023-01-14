THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | K-State basketball, live music, board Gaming and more | Surly
K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 1 p.m
Bronze I $ II Merengue Class, 1 p.m
Cost: $15 per person, or free for those who take private lessons. No partner required, but minimal dance experience is necessary.
Also Beginner Waltz at 2 pm
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Riley County police officers will show a few of their cars, including the BearCat and the K9 unit.
Midwest Dram Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech, 4 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on EPSN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
In Motion Dance Company: Winter Showcase, 4 p.m
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Films for Friends of Sunset Zoo: Sing 2, 5:30 pm
Film starts at 6 pm Come in pajamas, bring blankets, pillows and more to make watching cozier.
Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: January Winter at 4 pm Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 pm Thursday, Paint and Sip: Distant Barn at 6 pm Friday, Kids Kanvas: Happy Snowman at 10 am Jan. 21, and Paint and Sip: Jack Frost at 6 pm Jan. 21.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pre-registration required. Eye protection and darts will be provided, but each child ages 5 to 13 needs to bring a blaster.
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stagg Hill Road.
Live music: EZ Pieces, 7 pm
The American Legion Pearce-Keller Post No. 17, 114 McCall Road.
Live music: Jonnie W., 7 pm
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Flint Hills Bridal Show, noon-3 p.m
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Business hours may differ because of the holiday.
Also Teen Tuesday: Arts and Crafts at 3:30 pm Tuesday, and Basic Tech Workshop at 2:30 pm Wednesday.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Also 7:30 am-1 pm Wednesday at Pottorf Hall.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Kansas, 6 p.m
Land Leasing Strategies for Women in Ag, 5:30 pm
Men are also welcome to attend. Each of the four sessions will focus on parts of farming, including soil conservation, crop-share, lease law and more.
Riley County Public Works, 6215 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Women in Business: Resolution Rendezvous, 5:30 pm
Registration: $35-$45, 776-8829, online or by email.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball, 7 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
80s and 90s SINGO, 7 pm
Hosted by Parks N Pints. Prizes each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 pm
This month’s guests: Tabor Rucker, George Lerous, and Aliyah Stephens.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
K-State Track and Field vs DeLoss Dodds Invitational, all day.
Conversation with Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University, 10:30 am
A discussion of the past, present and future of land-grant universities.
Regnier Hall, Regnier Forum.
Legislative Review Session, noon.
Bring a lunch and learn about what’s been going on in the Kansas legislature.
K-State Student Union, Room 224.
Live music: Mr. Direction, 6 pm
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Play games like UNO, checkers, cards, Say Anything, or bring your own.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Ladies Game Night, 6:30 p.m
A local group of women will teach their favorite board games.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Fri Yay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 pm
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Jan. 21.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 pm
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs North Florida, all day.
Free Throw Competition, 9 am
Boys and girls ages 9 to 14; participants must bring proof of age. Winners move onto the regional level.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 am
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-january-21st/664.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech, 1 p.m
Bronze I and II Rumba Class, 1 pm
No partner necessary, but minimal dance experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Argentine Tango at 2 pm
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Wind Ensemble Concert, 4 p.m
Live music: We Are Branches and the Box Turtles, 6 pm
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Family Movie Night, 7 p.m
A viewing of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Bring seating, pillows or whatever to make watching comfortable. Popcorn available.
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Jason Needham, That Was Then.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
.