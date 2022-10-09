THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Hiking, KSU FB, Pumpkin Patch and more | Surly
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 pm
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Board Gaming, 2-6 p.m
Bring a game from home or use one from the game library.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Flint Hills Beer Fest, 3 p.m
Live music, beer and more.
Featuring Botz&Bandz, RYG, TRIPPYSIPPYCJ, B2B Subsicc, and MYzellim. Ages 18 and older.
Bring your own chair, and food.
Tickets: $10 per person, free admission for children.
The Ruin at Volland, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Paint and Sip: Night Falls, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Konza Seasons at 3 pm Sunday; Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 pm Thursday.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Football at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m
Movie Screening: Little Satchmo, 7 pm
The story of Louis Armstrong’s secret daughter.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 pm
The cult-favorite film, brought to life on stage.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Soccer at Baylor, noon.
Pre-Election Candidate Forum, 2-4 pm
Candidates from districts 51, 61, 64, 66, 67 and 68 have been invited to discuss.
K-State Student Union, Wildcat Chamber.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Indigenous Peoples Day, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m
Indigenous Kansas: Past, Present, and Future.
K-State Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs ITF Pro Circuit 25K, all day.
Florence, South Carolina.
K-State Men’s Golf vs Oregon State Invitational, all day.
K-State Women’s Golf vs Dale McNamara Invitational, all day.
Also Basic Tech at 2:30 pm Wednesday, Kids DIY: Pumpkin Spice at 4:30 pm Thursdsay and more.
Blood Drive, 8:30 am-2:45 pm
Riley County offices, 115 N. Fourth St.
Also 11 am-5 pm Wednesday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Wings and Strings, 6:30 p.m
Enjoy wings while listening to the K-State Orchestra in the Union Ballroom.
Henry C. Gardiner Global Food Systems Lecture, 7 p.m
Beth Ford, CEO of Land O’Lakes will present.
K-State Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m.-1 p.m
State of the University Address, 3-4:30 pm
Guided Konza Hike, 4:30-7:30 pm
Wear appropriate shoes and clothing and bring a water bottle and explore the Konza.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Middle East Speaker Series: Learning Arabic, Learning Culture, 5 pm
Arabic Instructor Thuria Mossa will present.
Morris Family Multicultural Student Center, room 204.
K-State Volleyball at Texas, 7 p.m
Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m
K-State Women’s Tennis vs ITA Central Region Championships, all day.
Also Friday and Saturday.
K-State Cross-Country vs. Weis-Crockett Invitational, TBD.
Prairie Garden Walks: Where Geology Meets Culture, 9:30 am
A program for Residents age 50 or older, as well as Younger spouses and adult children.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: Arbor Season, 6-7:30 pm
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Volleyball vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m
K-State Soccer vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m
Concert Band and Wind Symphony Concert, 7:30 p.m
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m
Drive to the C-1 parking lot with an open vehicle door to receive fresh fruits and vegetables.
K-State Recreational Services, 101 Peters Recreation Complex.
