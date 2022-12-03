THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Cookie Carousel, Santa, the Grinch and more | Surly
Santa Saturday, 10 am-2 pm
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Football vs. TCU, 11 a.m
Festival of Lights Family Christmas Carnival, 11 am
Free games and activities, Christmas cheer, Santa and more.
Girls on the Run, 11 am-3 pm
K-State Office Park, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Winter Wonder Craft Show, noon-8 p.m
Hot chocolate, popcorn and more.
Ballroom, Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Local vendors, tasting room and more. Must be 21 or older to drink, any age can shop.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Holiday Workshop, 1:30 p.m
Create cards and ornaments with supplies provided.
Registration required; $5 per participant. Email [email protected] or call l785-532-7718.
See the K-State Department of English and Children’s and Adolescent Literature Community select the best picture books of 2022.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m
Also Backyard Games at 5:30 pm Sunday, DIY Garland and Wood Project Workshop at 6 pm Wednesday, DIY Double-Sided Porch Sign Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday, and DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 pm Dec. 10.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
The first 300 Santas to arrive will be entered into a drawing. Bring unwrapped toy donations for Toys for Manhattan.
Paint and Sip: Magical Tree, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Manger Scene at 4 pm Sunday, Paint and Sip: Christmas Tree at 6 pm Friday, Kids Kanvas: Rudolph at 10 am Dec. 10, and Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses at 6 pm Dec. 10.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
McCain Holiday Gala and Auction, 7 p.m
Tickets: $125 per person.
A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m
A 1943 Christmas Eve in Newark, New Jersey; a take on the Dickens’ classic.
Also 7:30 pm Saturday, and 2 pm Sunday.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall, 7:30 pm
Also 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 and 2 pm Sunday and Dec. 11.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
A Christmas Story, 7:30 p.m
The story of Ralphie Parker, come to the stage.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Wichita State, 8 p.m
McCain Holiday Home Tour, 11 am-4 pm
See several local houses.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1-6 p.m
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Houston, 1 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
JuBellation Bell Choir from the St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. Cider and Christmas cookies available. Free admission.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
K-State Choirs Festival of Holiday Music, 3 and 6 p.m
Also Stitching Night Owls at 6:30 pm Tuesday, Yoga Storytime at 10 am and 11 am Wednesday, and more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Student Spotlight Performance, 6 p.m
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Abilene Christian, 7 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Piano Studio Recital, 7:30 pm
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Blood Drive, 11am-5pm
Also 9:30 am-4 pm Thursday at the K-State Student Union, 9 am-3 pm Thursday at Pottorf Hall, and 9 am-3 pm Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Grad Breakfast, 8:30 am
December graduates can come celebrate and enter for prizes.
Music, art activities and treats. Holiday and party attire suggested. No cost, and open to the public.
Jessa from Chapter Five Yoga will lead an all-levels yoga class.
Cost: $10 per guest. Bring a yoga mat.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Christmas Lighting Ceremony, 8:30 p.m
See the lighting of the upside down tree and potentially get a gift from Santa.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Carol Robinson Women’s and Attila Zsivoczky Men’s winter Pentathlon, all day.
K-State Commencement, 1 p.m
Graduate School commencement at 1 pm in Bramlage Coliseum. K-State Salina will Graduate at 7 pm at the Student Life Center in Salina.
K-State Track and Field vs K-State Winter Invitational, all day.
Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 am-12:15 pm
Enjoy time with Santa, play games and more.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Education, 10 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Business Administration, 11:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Agriculture, 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Engineering, 4 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Blue Door Boutique and Pancake Feed, 9am-1pm
Pancake feed and raffle ticket for prizes.
Tickets: $5 from a club member or at the door.
Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, 220 S. Fifth St.
Landscaping with Winter Interest, 10 am
Blueville Nursery, 4529 Anderson Ave.
Hot Cocoa with the Grinch, 10 am
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Christmas at the Eagles, 11 am-3 pm
Pictures with Santa, baked goods, raffle and more.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. South Dakota State, 1 p.m
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Hours: 12-6 pm Monday, 12-5:30 pm Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
