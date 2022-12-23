THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Christmas dinner, New Years parties, KSU football and more | Surly
Business hours may differ.
Christmas Eve at MBC, noon-10 pm
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, 11 am-2 pm
No cost, all are welcome.
Choice of ham, fried chicken or pulled pork with sides. Take home orders begin at 12:30 pm Limit of six meals per family for take home. No drive-through meal pick-up.
St. Thomas More Parish Hall, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Business hours may differ because of the holidays.
Also Stitching Night Owls at 6:30 pm Tuesday.
Manhattan Public Library, 620 Poyntz Ave.
Also 9:30 am-3:30 pm at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Hours may differ because of New Year’s.
Family-Friendly Workshop, 1 pm
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 pm Friday, and Saturday Crafternoon New Years Eve Party at 2 pm Dec. 31.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Sounds of the Season: Song, Story and Space with Nate McClendon, 7-9 pm
Saxophonist Nate McClendon and vocalist Emily Thiesen will perform.
Suggested donation of $10. Pie from TheraPie, drinks, Pottery and more will be available for sale.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Final Friday: Critical Mass Ride, 7 pm
Meet at the Riley County Courthouse, then take the bike ride the one-mile loop to Aggieville. Following the ride, meet and discuss issues facing bicyclists in Manhattan.
New Year’s Eve Celebration and KSU Watch Party, 10:45 am
Photo props, a DJ and champagne. Bring your own food.
Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
K-State Football vs. Alabama, 11 a.m
New Year’s Eve Party, 11 am-1 pm
Treats, drinks and a balloon drop at noon.
Tickets: $20 per child, mhkplaystudio.as.me.
MHK Play Studio, 910 Commons Place.
Noon Year’s Eve, 11 am
Craft stations, dancing and a noon balloon drop.
Iron Clad Coworking, 427 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Little Apple NYE Celebration, noon-midnight.
An art showing from 4 pm to 6 pm at Sisters of Sound, live entertainers throughout Aggieville and the apple drop at midnight.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas, 2 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Masquerade Ball: New Years Eve Party, 5 p.m
Drink Specials and a sparkling wine toast at midnight.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Family New Year’s Eve, 6:30 pm
Put on your pjs, decorate a party bag and make a celebration. Participate at Kids Midnight (8:30 pm) balloon drop.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 312 S. Third St.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
New Year’s Eve Party, 7:30 pm
Walk the red carpet, pose for paparazzi photos and celebrate the new year.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 pm
David Spiker, Headlight Rivals, and the Box Turtles will perform. Jeremy Ricci, Ty Jones and Jason Salas will perform Comedy throughout the night.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Hours: 12-6 pm Monday, 12-5:30 pm Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
