THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Cars, dance, KSU basketball and more | Surly
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Open Board Gaming, 1-6 p.m
Bring games from home or play games from the games library for free.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Beginner West Coast Swing, 2 pm
No previous experience or partner necessary.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Baylor, 5 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Snowy Barn at 4 pm Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 pm Thursday, Paint and Sip: Winter Mountain at 6 pm Friday, Kids Kanvas: Colorful Unicorn at 10 am Jan. 14, and Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette at 6 pm Jan. 14.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m
Mini Sign Workshop at 6 pm Wednesday, FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Jan. 13, Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 am Jan. 14.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Heartland Medium, 7:30 p.m
Paranormal investigator and more Vicky Medium will do readings.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Auditions: The Illusion, 7 pm
Fill out an audition form, read through the pages and audition.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Also Teen Tuesday: Anime Club at 3:30 pm Tuesday, Basic Tech workshop at 2:30 pm Wednesday, and more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m
Canning 101: Pickling Water Bath, 6-8 p.m
The first in a four-part Canning series. Classes will be every other week throughout January and February. Youth 14 or younger will need a parent helping.
Cost: $25, including all materials and canned items to take home.
Livestock Skillathon, 6:30 p.m
Gary Fike with Riley County Extension will host. The focus of the program will be meat identification.
Riley County Office Building.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Coffee Shop Series: Farm Succession Planning, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Ashlee Westerhold, Director of K-State’s Office of Farm and Ranch Transition, will host. Refreshments available.
The Farmhouse, Riley, Kansas.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Support a local group and play a game of BINGO. The second and fourth Thursday each month.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego
K-State Track and Field at KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, all day.
Blood Drive, 9am-3pm
K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 1 p.m
Riley County police officers will show a few of their cars, including the BearCat and the K9 unit.
Midwest Dram Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
No previous experience or partner necessary.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech, 4 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on EPSN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
In Motion Dance Company: Winter Showcase, 4 p.m
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Films for Friends of Sunset Zoo: Sing 2, 5:30 pm
Film starts at 6 pm Come in pajamas, bring blankets, pillows and more to make watching cozier.
Live music: Jonnie W., 7 pm
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
.