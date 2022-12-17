THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Carriage rides, live music, holiday parties and more | Surly
Candle Making and Decorating Workshop, 11 am-7 pm
Decorate a container and make a candle.
Fragrant Blends Candle Bar, Manhattan Town Center.
Christmas Party, noon-3 pm
Santa will bring an elf, reindeer and polar bear, and more.
Beginner Single Time Swing, 2 pm
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, free to private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Skate with Santa, 2-4 pm
Standard admission rates apply.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Downtown Carriage Rides, 5-8 p.m
Radina’s will have cash-only hot chocolate and coffee. Rides are free, but cash donations towards the Downtown Manhattan organization are welcome. Check social media in case of inclement weather.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Paint and Sip: Christmas Barn, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Ornaments at Night at 4 pm Sunday, and Paint and Sip: Aurora Winter at 6 pm 6 pm Friday.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Colorado, 1 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
DIY Pillow Workshop, 2 p.m
Also Midweek Mini Sign Workshop at 6 pm Wednesday and Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 8 p.m
Guests include Dave Spiker, Jeff Pfannenstiel and Jamie Rogers.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Also Yoga for Kids at 2 pm Tuesday and Wednesday.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Blood Drive, 11am-5:30pm
Also 11 am-5 pm Wednesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park, and 8 am-2 pm Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Morgan State, 11 a.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Radford, 1:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Banned Book Club: Fahrenheit 451, 7 p.m
Tara Coleman and Amber Johnson will lead a discussion on the Ray Bradbury classic.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Some business hours may differ because of the Christmas weekend.
Business hours may differ.
MHK Community Market, 9 am-1 pm
American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
Christmas Eve at MBC, noon-10 pm
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Hours: 4 pm-7 pm Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 pm Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 pm USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Hours: 12-6 pm Monday, 12-5:30 pm Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand deal at 7 pm
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 am-1 pm
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
