THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Buttons and Bows, Oliver Jr., Festival of Trees and more | Surly
Buttons and Bows, 8:30 am-3:30 pm
Handcrafted items for sale.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Violin Music: Maureen Yuen, 2 p.m
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m
Also DIY Garland and Wood Project Workshop at 2 pm Sunday, FriYAY!
Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 pm Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 pm Nov. 19.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Football vs. Baylor, 6 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox or FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Paint and Sip: Colorful Pumpkins, 6 p.m
Also Paint and Sip: Fall Creek at 4 pm Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 pm Thursday, Paint and Sip: Thankful Pumpkins at 6 pm Friday, Kids Kanvas: Thanksgiving Turkey at 10 am Nov. 19, and Paint and Sip: Twilight Pumpkins at 6 pm Nov. 19.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Senior Piano Recital: Jasmine Bates, 1 p.m
Wrap It Up Opening Reception, 2-5 p.m
Wrap It Up will be open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, noon to 5:30 pm Tuesdays through Fridays, and as announced on weekends.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
Also Second Sunday Yoga at 3 pm Bring your own mat.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Senior Bass Recital: Brayden Smith, 3 p.m
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Guest Artist Piano Recital: Viktor Valkov, 3 pm
K-State Horn Studio Recital, 7 p.m
Senior Trombone Recital, 7:30 p.m
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Also noon to 6 pm Thursday and 7:30 am to 1 pm at St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
KSU Flute Ensemble and Trombone Choir Fall Concert, 7:30 pm
Lingerie Luncheon, 11:30 am-1 pm
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Historic Summit, 6:45-8:30 p.m
Discuss topics pertaining to historic preservation.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Faculty Showcase Series: Grateful, 7:15 p.m
Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Soul Food Dinner Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m
Benefitting the Wonder Workshop.
K-State Volleyball vs. Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m
Trumpet Ensemble and Horn Choir Recital, 7:30 pm
Bollywood Night, 5-10 pm
Henna artists, food, a movie screening and more.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan Youth Symphony Concert, 7 p.m
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Iowa, 8 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Live music: The Blackbird Fields with Dave Spiker, 8 pm
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Festival of Trees, 6 p.m
Tickets: $55, festivaloftreesfhvc.square.site/.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. UTRGV, 6:30 p.m
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
ACT ONE: All Shook Up, 7 p.m
Third through fifth graders will perform a 1955-inspired Twist on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.
Live theater: Oliver Jr., 7 pm
The junior version of the Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
K-State Football at West Virginia, TBD.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Cross Country vs. NCAA Championship, TBD.
Tallgrass Tours: Pints and Pioneers, 8am-3pm
Explore Council Grove Main Street and more.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Council Grove.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Volleyball at TCU, 2 p.m
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Sites begin serving at 6 pm No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Hours: 12-6 pm Monday, 12-5:30 pm Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Staff Favorites.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Mapping Culture: Chico Sierra and Andean Textiles.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
