This Week in Soccer: Men and Women Clinch Big East Titles
Published October 24, 2022
Georgetown sophomore Claire Manning in action against Marquette. Photo credit: Rafael Suanes/Georgetown University
Following Shaky starts to the season for two of Georgetown’s premier programs, all appears well in the soccer world as both the men’s (8-4-3, 6-1-1 Big East) and Women’s (12-1-5, 8- 0-2 Big East) teams clinched Big East regular season titles this week.
Women’s Soccer
Win, 1-0 vs Marquette (7-7-3, 3-4-2 BE) – October 20th
- Graduate midfielder Emma Davis netted her third goal of the season late in the game to grab a 1-0 win for Georgetown.
- The Hoyas dominated the game from start to finish, leading the Golden Eagles 11-2 in shots and 4-0 in shots on goal.
- This was the 12th straight shutout of the season for the Blue & Gray, with the streak starting all the way back on September 4th versus Columbia.
- Georgetown’s win clinched the 2022 Big East regular season title and guaranteed the Hoyas a first-round bye and the #1 seed in the upcoming Big East tournament.
- This was the Hoyas’ final scheduled game at Shaw Field this season, but the team may return to Shaw this year if they host games in the NCAA tournament.
Draw, 2-2 @ Butler (7-7-3, 4-3-2 BE) – October 23rd
- The Bulldogs started the game hot, as freshman midfielder Talia Sommer opened the scoring in the 17th minute to put Butler up 1-0.
- The game marked Georgetown’s first goal allowed in 1,103 minutes, ending one of the longest shutout streaks in NCAA Women’s soccer history.
- Junior forward Abigail Isger found the net just 13 minutes later, and Butler led the Hoyas 2-0 heading into halftime.
- Sophomore midfielder Eliza Turner, often credited as a staunch defender, made an impact on offense as well, scoring her second goal of the season to cut the Butler lead in half in the 65th minute.
- With just 51 seconds left in the game, senior midfielder Julia Leas found Davis, who scored her second goal in as many games to stun Butler and secure the 2-2 draw for Georgetown.
Other Notes:
- The Hoyas will next be in action in the Big East tournament semifinals on Thursday, November 3rd against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The game will take place at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds, Maryland. The Winner of the Big East tournament secures a bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- The Hoyas fell one spot from 11th to 12th in the Top Drawer Soccer top 25 and currently rank 23rd in the NCAA’s RPI rankings which are used to determine at-large selections to the NCAA Tournament should the Hoyas lose in the Big East tournament.
Men’s Soccer
Win, 2-0 vs Seton Hall – October 19th
- Junior forward Marlon Tabora was the standout for the Hoyas on Wednesday, netting his fifth goal of the season along with an assist.
- The game became physical midway through the second half, with four cautions being awarded in a seven-minute span.
- After a handful of missed chances from both sides, freshman forward Jacob Murrell found the back of the net in the 84th minute to seal the game for the Hoyas.
- Junior goalkeeper Ryan Schewe racked up six saves and earned his third full-game clean sheet of the season.
Win, 3-0 vs Xavier – October 22nd
- Xavier came into the game undefeated and ranked #9 in the coaches’ poll.
- The Hoyas dominated possession early, and a foul against sophomore defender Kieran Sargeant in the box earned senior midfielder Aidan Rocha a penalty. The penalty was saved but Rocha recovered and struck the rebound into the net for the game’s opening goal.
- Tabora again distributed well, and freshman midfielder Jack Panayotou finished a well-placed pass excellently to put the Hoyas up 2-0 in the 60th minute.
- A big day for the freshmen continued, as freshman midfielder Max Viera netted an insurance goal in the 77th minute to increase Georgetown’s lead to 3-0, which would be the final score.
- The game was the first time Xavier allowed three goals all year and only the second time they allowed more than one goal. Schewe recorded his second straight clean sheet for Georgetown.
- The win clinched the 2022 Big East regular season title with two games to spare and guaranteed the Hoyas a first-round bye and the #1 seed in the upcoming Big East tournament.
Other notes:
- Georgetown moved to 7-0-1 in games started with Schewe in net, who has only allowed six goals on the year (0.71 GAA) to go along with 36 saves.
- Georgetown’s final scheduled home game of the year will be Saturday, October 29th at 1:00 pm against Marquette before they finish regular season play @ Connecticut the following Wednesday at 7:00 pm
- The win catapulted the Hoyas to 29th in the NCAA’s RPI metric. The ranking is the highest of any Big East team and well within at-large consideration should Georgetown not win the Big East tournament.
