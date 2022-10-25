This Week in Soccer: Men and Women Clinch Big East Titles

Following Shaky starts to the season for two of Georgetown’s premier programs, all appears well in the soccer world as both the men’s (8-4-3, 6-1-1 Big East) and Women’s (12-1-5, 8- 0-2 Big East) teams clinched Big East regular season titles this week.

Women’s Soccer

Win, 1-0 vs Marquette (7-7-3, 3-4-2 BE) – October 20th

This was the Hoyas’ final scheduled game at Shaw Field this season, but the team may return to Shaw this year if they host games in the NCAA tournament.

Georgetown’s win clinched the 2022 Big East regular season title and guaranteed the Hoyas a first-round bye and the #1 seed in the upcoming Big East tournament.

This was the 12th straight shutout of the season for the Blue & Gray, with the streak starting all the way back on September 4th versus Columbia.

The Hoyas dominated the game from start to finish, leading the Golden Eagles 11-2 in shots and 4-0 in shots on goal.

Graduate midfielder Emma Davis netted her third goal of the season late in the game to grab a 1-0 win for Georgetown.

Draw, 2-2 @ Butler (7-7-3, 4-3-2 BE) – October 23rd

With just 51 seconds left in the game, senior midfielder Julia Leas found Davis, who scored her second goal in as many games to stun Butler and secure the 2-2 draw for Georgetown.

Sophomore midfielder Eliza Turner, often credited as a staunch defender, made an impact on offense as well, scoring her second goal of the season to cut the Butler lead in half in the 65th minute.

Junior forward Abigail Isger found the net just 13 minutes later, and Butler led the Hoyas 2-0 heading into halftime.

The game marked Georgetown’s first goal allowed in 1,103 minutes, ending one of the longest shutout streaks in NCAA Women’s soccer history.

The Bulldogs started the game hot, as freshman midfielder Talia Sommer opened the scoring in the 17th minute to put Butler up 1-0.

Other Notes:

The Hoyas fell one spot from 11th to 12th in the Top Drawer Soccer top 25 and currently rank 23rd in the NCAA’s RPI rankings which are used to determine at-large selections to the NCAA Tournament should the Hoyas lose in the Big East tournament.

The Hoyas will next be in action in the Big East tournament semifinals on Thursday, November 3rd against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The game will take place at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds, Maryland. The Winner of the Big East tournament secures a bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Men’s Soccer

Win, 2-0 vs Seton Hall – October 19th

Junior goalkeeper Ryan Schewe racked up six saves and earned his third full-game clean sheet of the season.

After a handful of missed chances from both sides, freshman forward Jacob Murrell found the back of the net in the 84th minute to seal the game for the Hoyas.

The game became physical midway through the second half, with four cautions being awarded in a seven-minute span.

Junior forward Marlon Tabora was the standout for the Hoyas on Wednesday, netting his fifth goal of the season along with an assist.

Win, 3-0 vs Xavier – October 22nd

Xavier came into the game undefeated and ranked #9 in the coaches’ poll.

The Hoyas dominated possession early, and a foul against sophomore defender Kieran Sargeant in the box earned senior midfielder Aidan Rocha a penalty. The penalty was saved but Rocha recovered and struck the rebound into the net for the game’s opening goal.

Tabora again distributed well, and freshman midfielder Jack Panayotou finished a well-placed pass excellently to put the Hoyas up 2-0 in the 60th minute.

A big day for the freshmen continued, as freshman midfielder Max Viera netted an insurance goal in the 77th minute to increase Georgetown’s lead to 3-0, which would be the final score.

The game was the first time Xavier allowed three goals all year and only the second time they allowed more than one goal. Schewe recorded his second straight clean sheet for Georgetown.