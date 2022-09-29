This Week in Patriot League Football presented by TIAA (9.29.22)

PatriotFB Notebook (.PDF)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN TO PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL GAMES THIS WEEK

All seven Patriot League teams are in action during week five, with all five games on ESPN+. Lehigh hosts Monmouth to open the day’s action at noon. Colgate welcomes Ivy League Rival Cornell to Andy Kerr Stadium for a 1 pm kickoff. Well. 11/10 Holy Cross travels across the state to play Ivy League Rival Harvard at 1 pm Saturday will also feature a pair of important League games with Fordham hosting Georgetown at 1 pm in the Rams’ League opener. Lafayette travels to Bucknell for a 3:30 pm game to open up the League Slate for the Leopards and Rams.

2022 Patriot League Football Standings (as of Sept. 29)

School Pl PL Pct. Overall Overall Pct. Bwas Cross 1-0 1,000 4-0 1,000 Lehigh 1-0 1,000 1-3 .250 Fordham 0-0 .000 3-1 .750 Lafayette 0-0 .000 1-3 .250 Bucknell 0-0 .000 0-3 .000 Colgate 0-1 .000 1-3 .250 Georgetown 0-1 .000 1-3 .250

FOUR NAMED TO CAMPBELL TROPHY SEMIFINALISTS

Bucknell Sr. S Brent Jackson, Fordham Gr. LB Ryan Greenhagen, Georgetown Gr. OL Mac Hollensteiner and Holy Cross Gr. RB Peter Oliver were named Semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation (NFF), awarded to college football’s premier scholar-athlete. Jackson, a senior finance major, earned academic All-League honors in 2021. Greenhagen received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in May and is working on his Master’s degree. Hollensteiner earned his bachelor’s degree in political science in government in May and is working on his Master’s in Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business. Oliver, the Defending Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year, received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Spanish. He was a Campbell Trophy semifinalist in 2021.

HOLY CROSS AND FORDHAM REMAIN IN AFCA FCS COACHES POLL; CRUSADERS NO. 10 IN STATS PERFORM POLL

Three-time Defending Champion Holy Cross climbed two spots in the FCS Coaches Poll to rank No. 11 while moving up to No. 10 in the Stats Perform FCS Poll after a 35-10 win over Colgate to open its League schedule. Chesney and the Crusaders were picked 18th in the preseason FCS Coaches Poll and 16th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Fordham fell to FBS opponent Ohio University 59-52 and slipped two spots to No. 20 in the FCS Coaches Poll. The Rams are receiving votes in the FCS Coaches Poll for the fourth-straight week. This is the third-straight week with two ranked teams in the Patriot League during the regular season. Prior to this season, the last time two League teams were ranked at the same time was Sept. 4, 2017, when Lehigh was No. 19 and Colgate checked in at No. 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

FORDHAM’S FOTIS KOKOSIOULIS NAMED FEDEX GROUND FCS NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Fordham Sr. WR Fotis Kokosioulis was named the FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week by Stats Perform on Monday after his record-setting performance in the Rams’ 59-52 loss at Ohio University. Kokosioulis broke a 31-year-old Patriot League record with 320 receiving yards, surpassing the 319-yard performance by Lehigh’s Jason Cristino against Lafayette in 1991. The senior wideout also tied the Patriot League single-game record with four touchdown receptions, a record he shares with 10 players, most recently Lehigh’s Troy Pelletier in 2017.

DEMORAT CLIMBING LEAGUE CAREER LEADER LISTS

Two-time Defending Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year Tim DeMorat threw for a career-high 503 yards and tied his personal-best performance with six touchdowns in the Rams’ 59-52 loss at Ohio University. The FCS active leader in passing yardage passed Rams’ great John Skelton to move into third place in the League record book in career passing yards. His 89 passing touchdowns make him the FCS active leader and second in League history behind Holy Cross’s Dominic Randolph (117). The Walter Payton Award candidate leads the FCS, averaging 451.3 passing yards per game this season.

PL CAREER PASSING LEADERS

1. Dominic Randolph, Holy Cross (2006-09), 13,455

2. Peter Pujals, Holy Cross (2013-17), 11,695

3. Tim DeMorat, Fordham (2018-Pres.), 10.375

4. John Skelton, Fordham (2006-09), 9.923

RAMS’ KOKOSIOULIS CLOSING IN LEAGUE TOP-10 LIST

Fordham Sr. WR Fotis Kokosioulis’s record-breaking performance of 320 receiving yards and four touchdowns at Ohio University helped him climb to sixth on the Patriot League career touchdown receptions list. Kokosioulis leads the PL and the FCS with seven touchdown receptions after placing second in the FCS with 13 in 2021. He leads the FCS in receiving yards per game (170.8) and receptions per game (11.0). Lehigh’s Troy Pelletier is the League’s career leader with 37 TDs.

PATRIOT LEAGUE CAREER TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS LEADERS

5. Gatlin Casey, Lehigh (2015-17), 30

6. Pat Simonds, Colgate (2006-09), 28

6. Deron Braswell, Lehigh (1995-98), 28

6. Gerry McDermott, Fordham (1996-99), 28

6. Fotis Kokosioulis, Fordham (2019-pres.), 28

HAMM BREAKS LAFAYETTE CAREER SACKS RECORD

Lafayette Sr. DL Malik Hamm recorded 1.5 sacks in the Leopards’ 12-0 loss at Penn (Sept. 24). Hamm’s performance brings him to 26.5 career sacks, surpassing Harrison Bailey for the Leopards’ career record and moving him into a tie for eighth-place with Bucknell’s Simeon Page and Colgate’s Pat Afriyie on the Patriot League career list. The Baltimore, Md. native and preseason defensive player of the year is fourth among active FCS players with 26.5 sacks.

FCS CAREER SACKS LEADERS

1. Jordan Lewis, Southern, 36.0

2. Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga, 31.0

3. Zach Strand, Southern Utah, 30.0

4. Malik Hamm, Lafayette, 5/26

HC’S SMITH SECOND AMONG ACTIVE FCS LEADERS IN INTS

Holy Cross Sr. DB John Smith is second among active FCS players with 12 career interceptions, one behind Tarleton State’s Jalen Carr. Smith led the league and was among the FCS leaders last season with six INTs. His 149 interception return yards place him 12 among active FCS players.

FOUR LEAGUE LINEBACKERS AMONG ACTIVE LEADERS

Fordham So. LB James Conway, Gr. LB Ryan Greenhagen, Holy Cross Sr. LB Jacob Dobbs and Lafayette Sr. LB Marco Olivas all rank among the top-10 active FCS leaders in tackles per game (tpg). Conway is the leader with 11.13 tackles per game (tpg), with teammate Greenhagen placing second at 10.0 tpg. His 350 career tackles are 22 shy of Lehigh’s Ian Eason for 10th place on the Patriot League career tackles list. Dobbs is seventh among active FCS players with 9.09 tpg, while Olivas is 10th among active leaders with 8.50 tackles per game.

