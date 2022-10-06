This Week in Pac-12 Football – Week 6

COMPLETE PDF RELEASE

QUICK HITS

FURIOUS FIVE: This week’s AP Top 25 had 5 Pac-12 teams in the Top 25, second most among all conferences. USC remains at #6, its 4th straight week in the Top 10. UTAH moves up one spot to #11 while OREGON moves up a spot to #12, its 4th straight week with a jump. #18 UCLA makes its first appearance in the Top 25 this season after its win over WASHINGTON who stays in the poll at #21. WASHINGTON STATE received the most votes of any team not in the Top 25.

PICKOFF ARTIST: UTAH CB Clark Phillips III earned recognition this week as the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week. Phillips had 3 INTs, including one returned 38 yards for a TD.

NATIONAL TREASURE: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson also earned national honors as the Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Rose Bowl Game Pac-12 Player of the Week. Thompson-Robinson had 4 total TDs (3 pass, 1 rush) while putting up 315 yards in the air and 53 more on the ground.

CHANGE IN BOULDER: Colorado announced on Sunday that the school was parting ways with the Head Coach Karl Dorrell after almost two and a half seasons. After a 4-0 start in 2020, the Buffaloes have lost 15 of their last 19 games. Offensive Coordinator Mike Sanford takes over as the interim head coach.

REMEMBERING LEGENDS: Two National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Famers from Pac-12 Universities passed away this past week.

Marvin Powella two-time First Team All-American, played Offensive tackle at USC from 1974 to 1976. Powell helped lead the Trojans to a national Championship in 1974 and was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1994

Rick Redmana two-time Consensus First Team All-American, played linebacker, guard and punter at Washington from 1962 to 1964. Redman led the Huskies to the 1964 Rose Bowl and was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1995.

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE: Game time and TV assignments announced (all times local)

Saturday, October 15th

12:00 pm MT- California at Colorado (Pac-12 Network)

2:30 pm PT- Arizona at Washington (Pac-12 Network)

7:30 pm ET – Stanford at Notre Dame (NBC)

6:00 pm MT- USC at Utah (FOX)

6:00 pm PT- Washington State at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

AROUND THE PAC-12

#11 UTAH (4-1, 2-0) at #18 UCLA (5-0, 2-0)

Sat., Oct. 8 • 12:30 p.m. PT • FOX

Utah: Have won last 5 meetings with UCLA, scoring at least 41 points and running for at least 200 yards in all 5 games. Ran for over 300 yards in each of their last 2 games at UCLA. Has won their last 4 games against ranked conference opponents. QB Cameron Rising 9-0 with 17 pass TD and 3 INT at home since start of 2021 season. CB Clark Phillips III with 3 INT including a TD return last week, first Pac-12 player with 3 INT with one returned for TD in a game since USC’s Cam Smith vs. Utah in 2015. 1 of 3 Power 5 schools ranked in Top 12 of FBS in both scoring offense (11th) and scoring defense (12th).

UCLA: Looking for first win over Utah since 2015 and first home win over the Utes since 2012. Have won 2 of their last 3 games against ranked opponents. 8-game win streak is tied for the 2nd longest active streak behind Clemson (11). Longest win streak since starting 8-0 in 2005, have not won longer than 8 in a row since a 20-game streak from 1997-98. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson 4 straight games without an INT, the longest streak of his career. Thompson-Robinson needs 3 pass TD to tie Brett Hundley’s career record of 75. RB Zach Charbonnet season-high 124 Rush yds last week, UCLA 10-0 last 2 seasons when Charbonnet Rushes for 100+ yards.

#21 WASHINGTON (4-1, 1-1) at ARIZONA STATE (1-4, 0-2)

Sat., Oct. 8 • 1:00 pm PT • PAC-12 NETWORK

WASHINGTON: Looking for the first road win over Arizona State since 2001 when Rick Neuheisel was head coach. QB Michael Penix Jr. already with career Highs in pass yards (1733) and pass TD (17) while leading FBS in pass YPG. 400+ total yards in all 5 games this season, did it twice last season. Have had 4 different players with 100-yard receiving games: Rome Odunze (x2), Giles Jackson, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk. 364.0 pass YPG, 3rd in FBS – have only finished over 300 ypg once in school history (2002 – 346.2)

ARIZONA STATE: Have won their last 7 home games against Washington. 3rd straight game against a ranked opponent and 4th in the last 5 games. First time facing 3 straight ranked opponents since 2014. RB X Valladay 455 Rush yds this season (2nd in Pac-12) with 5 Rush TDs (T-1st). LB Kyle Soelle 4 straight games with 10+ tackles and 2nd in FBS with 12.2 tackles per game. QB Emory Jones 4 straight games with a pass TD, matches Longest streak of his career.

WASHINGTON STATE (4-1, 1-1) at #6 USC (5-0, 3-0)

Sat., Oct. 8 • 4:30 p.m. PT • FOX

WASHINGTON STATE: Looking to start 5-1 for the first time since 2018. A win would give them 2 Top 25 true road wins in the same season for the first time since 2003. Have not won at USC since 2013 and have not beaten a Top 10 team since 2017 over #5 USC in Pullman. QB Cameron Ward back-to-back games with 300+ pass yards and 240 of his 343 yards came in the second half. RS Freshman Safety Jaden Hicks 3 straight games with 10+ tackles. 45 tackles for loss this season, T-2nd most in FBS.

USC: 5-0 for the 2nd time in last 3 seasons, have not started 6-0 since 2006. Converted 8 of 9 3rd Downs last week (88.9%), the highest conversion rate by a Pac-12 team since at least 1996. QB Caleb Williams season-high 348 pass yards last week, his 2nd 300-yard game of the season and 3rd of his career. Williams INT in 3rd quarter was USC’s first turnover of the season but Trojans still lead FBS with +14 turnover margin. 3-0 at home this season after going 2-5 in the Coliseum last season. 10th in FBS with 42.2 PPG this season, 1 of 5 Pac-12 schools averaging over 40 points per game.

#12 OREGON (4-1, 2-0) at ARIZONA (3-2, 1-1)

Sat., Oct. 8 • 6:00 pm PT • PAC-12 NETWORK

OREGON: Have won last 2 meetings with Arizona with both in Eugene (2019, 2021). Have allowed just 1 sack this season, fewest in FBS. Have scored 41+ points in 4 straight games, Longest streak since the 2015-16 seasons when they did it in 5 straight. QB Bo Nix 161 pass yards, 2 pass TD & 141 ​​rush yds, 2 rush TD last week vs. Stanford. Most Rush yards in a game by an Oregon QB since Jeremiah Masoli had 164 vs. USC in 2009. Nix is ​​1 of 2 FBS QB this season with 2 games with multiple Rush TD and multiple pass TD in the same game. 43 runs of 10+ yards this season, 4th most among FBS teams. 9.48 yards per carry last week, Oregon’s most against an FBS team since at least 1971.

ARIZONA: Have won 3 of their last 5 home games with Oregon, all against ranked Oregon teams. First meeting in Tucson since 2018 when Arizona beat #19 Oregon 44-15 which is Arizona’s last win over a ranked opponent. Scored 31+ points in 4 of 5 games this season, scored 31+ points 6 times in previous 3 seasons combined. 673 total yards last week, most in a conference game since joining the Pac-10/12 in 1978. QB Jayden de Laura 6 pass TD last week, tied school record set by Tom Tunnicliffe in 1982. de Laura added career-high 484 pass yards, first Arizona QB to have 400+ pass yards in back-to-back games since Matt Scott in 2012. WR Jacob Cowing Ranks in Top 5 in FBS in rec TD, rec yds, rec YPG, and receptions per game.

OREGON STATE (3-2, 0-2) at STANFORD (1-3, 0-3)

Sat., Oct. 8 • 8:00 p.m. PT • ESPN

OREGON STATE: Beat Cardinal in Corvallis 35-14 last season to snap an 11-game losing streak to Stanford. Have not allowed a sack in the last 3 games, the 2nd time they’ve done that in the last 9 games. Only 2 sacks allowed this season (both in Week 2), second fewest allowed in FBS this season. WR Tre’Shaun Harrison 24 rec for 337 yards in 5 games this season, 29 rec for 401 yards in 13 games last season. Looking to snap 5-game conference road losing streak, last won at USC on Sept. 25, 2021. 17 different players have caught a pass this season. 3-0 against unranked teams this season.

STANFORD: 10-1 against Oregon State under David Shaw. 6-game home win streak against OSU, last home loss was in 2006. First time hosting the Beavers since 2018, played the last 3 seasons in Corvallis. 3-game losing streak, all against Top 20 opponents. Have lost 9 straight conference games, their longest streak since also losing 9 in a row from 2002-03. RB Casey Filkins 3 straight games with 77+ rushing yards. CB Kyu Blu Kelly out this week due to injury. Kelly was T-2nd in the Pac-12 last season with 12 passes defended.

BYE WEEKS

CALIFORNIA: Enter bye week at 3-2, first time with a winning record through 5 games since 2019. RB Jayden Ott 532 Rush yards this season, 2nd most among FBS true freshmen this season (3 yards behind Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins). Safety Daniel Scott with an INT in back-to-back games, 6 INT in his career. The defense has forced a turnover in 18 straight games, the longest active streak in FBS.

COLORADO: Season-high 20 points last week vs. Arizona, snapped a streak of 5 straight games with 17 points or fewer. 154 Rush yards last week, their most since November 2021 at UCLA. QB Owen McCown with Rush TD & pass TD in back-to-back games. 19 different players have caught a pass this season, tied for the school single-season record. Interim Head Coach Mike Sanford in his first season on Colorado’s staff. Sanford was head coach at Western Kentucky from 2017-18 and was on David Shaw’s Stanford staff from 2011-13.

PAC-12 ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT

BEING THE ELITE: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (CAL) had 251 pass yards and 2 pass TDs in an OT win over Tampa Bay. Rodgers reached 500 career passing TDs (455 regular season, 45 postseason), becoming just the fifth player ever to do it.

LUCK-Y DAY: Chargers QB Justin Herbert (OREGON) had 297 passing yards and a TD in their loss to Jacksonville, but Herbert still set a few milestones. The former Duck has 19 career games with 300+ pass yards, tied with Andrew Luck (STANFORD) for the most ever in a QB’s first 3 seasons. Herbert has thrown for 300+ yards in 7 straight road games, only the 2nd player in NFL history to do so.

IN THE LIONS DEN: Lions QB Jared Goff (CALIFORNIA) had 378 pass yards, his most since 2019, and 4 pass TD in a loss to the Seahawks. It was the 2nd time this season Goff has had 4 pass TDs in a game and is tied for the NFL lead with 11.

FOR KICKS: Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin (ARIZONA STATE) returned 2 kickoffs and also had 3 kickoffs. First NFL player with both a kickoff, a kickoff return, a rush and a reception in the same game since 1989 (Atlanta’s Keith Jones).

ALWAYS REMEMBER YOUR FIRST: Buccaneers Rookie RB Rachaad White (ARIZONA STATE) hauled in a career-high 5 receptions for 50 yards while adding a 1-yard TD run, the first of his career.

NO CROSSING JORDAN: Bills Safety Jordan Poyer (OREGON STATE) had his first career multi-INT game with 2 Picks in Buffalo’s OT win over Baltimore to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the first Beaver to win since Nick Barnett in 2004. Poyer now leads the NFL with 4 INT this season, becoming the first NFL player with 4 INT in his first 3 games of the season since Marcus Peters (WASHINGTON) in 2016.

PICK SIX TRIO: 3 former Pac-12 players had their first career pick-sixes this week. Panthers LB Frankie Chapter (WASHINGTON STATE) had 11 tackles, 1 TFL and returned his first career INT 33 yards for a touchdown in a loss to the Cardinals. Patriots Rookie CB Jack Jones (ARIZONA STATE), in his first career start, had 7 tackles, a forced fumble and returned his first career pick for a score in a loss to the Packers. 49ers Safety Talanoa Hufanga (USC) had 4 tackles and scored off a 52-yard return of an interception, his second INT of the season, to seal a win over the Rams.

TOTAL PACKAGE: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (STANFORD) had 108 total yards (27 rush, 81 rec) in their loss to the Cardinals. It’s the 3rd straight game the former Cardinal has gone over 100 yards and the 16th time in 62 career games with 9 or more receptions, most ever by an NFL RB.