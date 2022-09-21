This Week in ACC Women’s Soccer

ACC Weekly Release

ACC Statistics

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – ACC Women’s soccer moves into the second week of conference matches this week with the first weekend of two play dates, with seven matches slated for both Thursday and Sunday.

Seven ACC teams are ranked this week in the United Soccer Coaches poll, the most schools of any conference.

ACC Network features doubleheaders this weekend on Thursday and Sunday. On Thursday, Miami plays at Pitt at 6 pm and No. 14 Clemson travels to Wake Forest at 8 pm The Sunday doubleheader features Virginia Tech at Wake Forest at 5 pm and No. 3 Duke at No. 22 NC State at 7 p.m

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 22

Miami at Pitt | 6 pm | ACCN

Virginia Tech at No. 22 NC State | 7 pm | ACCNX

Boston College at No. 5 Duke | 7 pm | ACCNX

Louisville at No. 7 Florida State | 7 pm | ACCNX

Well. 2 Virginia at No. 18 Notre Dame | 7 pm | ACCNX

Well. 3 North Carolina at Syracuse | 7 pm | ACCNX

Well. 14 Clemson at Wake Forest | 8 pm | ACCN Sunday, Sept. 25

Well. 14 Clemson at No. 7 Florida State | 1 pm | ACCNX

Miami at Syracuse | 1 pm | ACCNX

Pitt at No. 18 Notre Dame | 1 pm | ACCNX

Boston College at No. 3 North Carolina | 1 pm | ACCNX

Louisville at No. 2 Virginia | 2 pm | ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest | 5 pm | ACCN

Well. 5 Duke at No. 22 NC State | 7 pm | ACCN ranking is United Soccer Coaches poll Noting ACC Women’s Soccer

• In the first NCAA RPI for 2022, released Monday, the ACC has eight teams among the top 20 and 10 in the top 35. Both totals are the most of any conference.

• Seven ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, most of any league: Virginia (2), North Carolina (3), Duke (5), Florida State (7), Clemson (14), Notre Dame (18 ) and NC State (22).

• Florida State and Virginia are two of 20 remaining teams nationally (out of 337) that have yet to lose a match this season.

• ACC teams have combined to post a 74-10-18 record (.814 win percentage) against non-ACC opponents. That is the best win percentage of any league.

• ACC teams have nearly quadrupled their non-conference opponents on the scoreboard, 246-69.

• Three of the nation’s top five defenses come from ACC teams. FSU (3rd, 0.286 goals allowed per game), Virginia (T4th, 0.33) and Wake Forest (T4th, 0.333).

• Three ACC teams rank among the top 10 nationally in scoring: Pitt (second, 3.67), Florida State (third, 3.57) and Virginia sixth (3.33).

• Five ACC teams rank among the top 15 nationally in Strength of Schedule: North Carolina (1), Duke (7), Notre Dame (8), Miami (10) and Clemson (13).

• Florida State senior forward Onyi Echegini was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week, while Clemson senior defender Harper White earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

• Echegini scored her first career hat trick with three goals against Boston College in FSU’s 6-0 road win over the Eagles. It marked the first hat trick for a Seminole since the 2017 season.

• White played all 90 minutes at center back as Clemson recorded a clean sheet in a 2-0 home win over No. 6 Notre Dame on Thursday, handing the Fighting Irish their first loss and shutout of the season. She also recorded assists on both of Clemson’s goals.

• In the ACC preseason coaches poll, Duke was narrowly selected as the preseason favorite. The top four teams in the poll were separated by just 13 total points: Duke (156), Virginia (153), UNC (150), FSU (143).

• The Preseason All-ACC Team features 12 student-athletes, all of whom have previously earned All-ACC honors, including four returning First-Team All-ACC honorees: 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year Michelle Cooper of Duke, as well as Megan Bornkamp (Clemson), Maycee Bell (UNC) and Lia Godfrey (UVa).

• Current ACC membership has combined for 27 NCAA Championships. UNC owns 21 NCAA titles and FSU three, while Notre Dame won three prior to joining the league in 2013.

• Three ACC head coaches rank among the top five in NCAA Division I for most victories by an active head coach. Long-time UNC head Coach Anson Dorrance leads the way with 908 wins. Virginia’s Steve Swanson is fourth with 459, while Pitt’s Randy Waldrum is fifth with 439 career victories. Duke’s Robbie Church is 13th among active coaches with 365 career wins, while Wake Forest’s Tony da Luz is 16th (336).

• Nine ACC teams were selected to the 2021 NCAA Championship, the most of any league.

• ACC teams have made 55 appearances in the College Cup – the most of any conference (the next closest conference is the Pac-12 with 28 appearances). Current membership has combined for 67 appearances.

• The ACC has had a team in the Women’s College Cup in 39 of the past 40 NCAA Tournaments and in each of the past 16 years.

• Eight ACC institutions have represented the league at the College Cup since 1982 (Boston College, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest).