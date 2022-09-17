This Week in ACC Volleyball
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 15
NC State vs. Georgia 4 p.m
Norfolk State at Virginia Tech 5:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Winthrop at Duke 6:30 pm | ACCNX
Well. 7 Georgia Tech at No. 24 Arkansas 7 pm | SECN+
Friday, Sept. 16
Boston College vs. Middle Tennessee 9 am
Old Dominion vs. North Carolina 10 am
East Carolina at Virginia 12:30 pm | ACCNX
Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan 3 p.m
Syracuse vs. Bryant 4:30 p.m
Wake Forest at Davidson 6 p.m
North Carolina at VCU 6 pm | ESPN+
South Carolina at Miami 6 p.m
Boston College at St. John’s 7 p.m
Tennessee at No. 12 Pitt 7 pm | ACCNX
Clemson at Samford 7 p.m
Mercer at Virginia 7:3 0 pm | ACCNX
NC State at No. 24 Arkansas 8 pm | SECN+
Saturday, Sept. 17
Boston College at Columbia 11 am
Harvard at Duke Noon | ACCNX
Clemson vs. Murray State 2 p.m
UAB at Florida State 2 pm | ACCNX
Maryland at Virginia 3 pm | ACCNX
Notre Dame vs. Ohio 3 p.m
UMBC vs. North Carolina 3 p.m
Wake Forest at Charlotte 5 p.m
Well. 7 Georgia Tech at Georgia 7 pm | SECN+
Well. 3 Louisville at No. 9 Stanford 10 p.m
Sunday, Sept. 18
Well. 20 Oregon at Miami Noon
Well. 5 Ohio State at No. 12 Pitt 1 pm | ACCNX
Notting ACC Volleyball
- Three ACC teams are ranked in the AVCA Top 25 Poll (Sept. 12). Reigning ACC Champion Louisville is No. 3, followed by No. 7 Georgia Tech and No. 12 Pitt.
- Well. 3 Louisville downed No. 13 Kentucky on Wednesday evening on ESPN in a five-set thriller. It was just the fourth regular-season volleyball match in NCAA history televised on ESPN.
- The Cardinals (8-1) have played the fifth-most difficult schedule in the country to date based on past opposition winning percentage (47-18, .723). Five of the last six Louisville opponents have been ranked, with a match at No. 9 Stanford set for Saturday. Pitt (7-2) has faced the seventh-most difficult schedule and North Carolina has faced the 14th-most difficult.
- Other matchups between ranked teams this weekend include No. 7 Georgia Tech at No. 24 Arkansas on Thursday (7 pm/SECN+) and No. 5 Ohio State at No. 12 Pitt on Sunday (1pm/ACCNX).
- Boston College (10-0) is off to the best start in school history. The Eagles are one of nine remaining unbeaten teams in the country and face Middle Tennessee, St. John’s and Columbia this weekend in the St. John’s Classic.
- Five ACC teams are ranked among the top 30 nationally in hitting percentage – Louisville (5th, .310), Boston College (16th, .289), Pitt (25th, .279), Florida State (26th, .279) and Miami ( 29th, .275).
- Two-time ACC Player of the Week Julia Bergmann of Georgia Tech leads the Nation in points per set (6.33) and Kills per set (5.54). Duke’s Gracie Johnson is seventh nationally in total points (174.5) and 11th in points per set (5.45). Johnson also ranks third in the country with 25 service aces.
- ACC Network will air 21 conference volleyball matches this season. More than 150 ACC volleyball matches are slated for ACC Network Extra. Follow all the ACC volleyball action with updated scores, schedules and standings at theACC.com.
- SiriusXM produced an ACC volleyball preview show, which debuted on Thursday, Aug. 18 and is available on demand on the SXM App. Hosted by ESPN’s Katie George, a former standout volleyball player at Louisville, the show features interviews with all 15 head coaches and 19 student-athletes.
- The ACC is poised for another outstanding year after posting its most successful season in 2021. The ACC’s had two teams in the national semifinals for the first time in league history and its six NCAA teams tied the league record. The ACC’s three teams in the regional Finals and third round, and five teams in the second round were all the most in conference history.
- Louisville has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2022 ACC Volleyball Championship following a vote of the league’s head coaches. The Cardinals received 10 first-place votes, while Pitt earned five. Pitt finished second in the voting with 185 points, followed by Georgia Tech (173), Miami (150) and Florida State (145).
- Louisville’s five preseason All-ACC selections led the conference, while Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Pitt had three each. Miami had two players on the preseason team and Florida State and Syracuse had one each.