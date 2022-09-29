This Week in ACC Men’s Soccer

ACC Weekly Release

ACC Statistics

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – ACC men’s soccer reaches the Midway point in conference play this weekend. The Lone two remaining unbeaten teams in league action square off Saturday, as top-ranked Wake Forest plays host to No. 4 Duke at 7 pm in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Demon Deacons are currently on top of the Atlantic Division standings, while the Blue Devils sit atop the Coastal Division table.

Six ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, including four in the top 10 – both totals are the most of any conference. Wake Forest is ranked No. 1 this week and is followed by Duke (4), Syracuse (7), Pitt (10), Louisville (15) and Clemson (17).

A pair of matches have been adjusted because of the potential impact from Hurricane Ian. The Louisville at NC State match has been moved up to a noon start time on Friday. The Clemson at North Carolina match has been moved to 7 pm Monday, with ACC Network broadcasting.

ACC Network also will broadcast the Boston College at Notre Dame match at 6 pm Friday.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Sept. 30

Well. 15 Louisville at NC State | Noon | ACCNX

Boston College at Notre Dame | 6 pm | ACCN

Well. 7 Syracuse at Virginia Tech | 6 pm | ACCNX

Virginia at No. 10 Pitt | 7 pm | ACCNX

Saturday, Oct. 2

Well. 4 Duke at No. 1 Wake Forest | 7 pm | ACCNX

Monday, Oct. 3

Well. 17 Clemson at North Carolina | 7 pm | ACCN

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Denver at Virginia | 6 pm | ACCNX

Howard at Duke | 7 pm | ACCNX

High Point at NC State | 7 pm | ACCNX

Cornell at Syracuse | 7 pm | ACCNX

Virginia Tech at ETSU | 7 pm | ESPN+

Jacksonville at Wake Forest | 7 pm | ACCNX

North Carolina at Elon | Cancelled

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Notre Dame at Indiana | 7 pm | BTN+

Friday, Oct. 7

Virginia Tech at North Carolina | 7 pm | ACCNX

Duke at Virginia | 7 pm | ACCNX

NC State at Boston College | 7 pm | ACCNX

Wake Forest at Syracuse | 7 pm | ACCNX

Clemson at Pitt | 8 pm | ACCN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Louisville at Notre Dame | 7 pm | ACCNX

ranking is United Soccer Coaches poll

Noting ACC Men’s Soccer

• Hurricane Ian has prompted two schedule changes for this weekend: Louisville at NC State (moved to Noon start on Friday) and Clemson at UNC (moved to 7 pm Monday).

• Atlantic Division leader Wake Forest hosts Coastal Division leader Duke on Saturday night. Wake is the only team nationally that remains unbeaten and untied. Wake Forest and Duke are among 10 teams nationally that have yet to lose a match this season.

• Road teams are 9-7-2 (.556) through three weeks of conference action.

• ACC teams are 43-12-10 (.738) in non-conference play, outscoring their opponents 143-55. The win percentage is the best of any conference.

• Syracuse (0.33) and Duke (0.38) rank first and second nationally, respectively, in goals allowed per game. They are two of four teams nationally to concede a national-best three goals this season.

• North Carolina (T12th, 0.63) and Wake Forest (T19th, 0.67) also rank in the top 20 nationally in fewest goals allowed.

• Wake Forest is fifth nationally in goals per game (3.1), while Notre Dame and Pitt are tied for 23rd (2.4). Wake is second nationally in total goals (28).

• Boston College’s Stefan Sigurdarson and Wake Forest’s Roald Mitchell lead the ACC and are tied for ninth nationally in goals with six apiece.

• With the win Sept. 16 vs. NC State, Pitt head Coach Jay Vidovich became the first ACC men’s soccer Coach to reach 100 career ACC regular-season wins. He has 100 victories during stints at Wake Forest (76, 1994-2014) and Pitt (24, 2016-present).

• Clemson has been chosen as the favorite to capture the 2022 ACC Championship following a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches. The reigning national champions were picked as the ACC favorite by six coaches.

• Clemson also was selected as the favorite to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division, while Pitt was voted the Coastal Division favorite for the second straight season.

• 15 of the 33 members of the 2021 All-ACC Team return this season, including two first-teamers: 2021 ACC Midfielder of the Year Peter Stroud (Duke) and Aboubacar Camara (Louisville).

• Seven ACC head coaches rank among the top 50 in NCAA Division I in career wins by active head coaches: Clemson’s Mike Noonan (seventh, 371), UVA’s George Gelnovatch (10th, 357), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (15th, 334), Duke’s John Kerr (37th, 222), Syracuse’s Ian McIntyre, 40th, 218), NC State’s George Keifer (45th, 201) and Wake’s Bobby Muuss (50th, 197).

• ACC teams have now won 18 NCAA men’s soccer championships, including nine since 2001. Clemson won its first national championship since 1987 last season and the third in program history.