THIS WEEK: Free flu shots, Arts for All, Japanese Culture Day and more | Announce

Free flu shot Clinics for UNL students are Nov. 2, 3 and 4, 2022.

We sifted through the campus Calendars and activities to curate an excellent list of events for you to consider. Here are seven events to check out during the first three days of November.

UNL Gardens First Tuesdays Walking Tour

12 to 1 pm November 1

Maxwell Arboretum

This informal tour series will visit & explore Maxwell Arboretum on East Campus for the November outing.

The tour is informal, and designed to teach attendees what to look for in the campus gardens. You’ll observe how different plants change through the seasons and learn garden maintenance tips. Additionally, the plants will be placed in a larger context of history and the arts. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and share information with others.

____________________

Naughton Duo

7:30 pm November 1

Lied Center for Performing Arts

A part of the Arts for All series. UNL students can reserve a free ticket to this performance.

Identical twin Sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton have been hailed by the San Francisco Examiner for their “stellar musicianship, technical mastery and awe-inspiring artistry.” Experience the Lied Center debut of this Incredible piano duo, featuring a program of works by Mendelssohn, Chopin, Brahms, and Ravel.

____________________

Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies Traveling Exhibit

Daily until December 2

Love Library North & Link

This 4-panel traveling exhibit shares historical snapshots of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the Nation at the University of Nebraska at Omaha – highlighting debates over curriculum, attempts to downgrade the department to a program, and the mutual engagement between campus and community .

The banners share archival materials such as newspaper clippings, department documents, and photos, chronicling events from the 1969 campus sit-in to the celebration of the “Omaha 54” student activists 52 years later.

The history of the Department of Black Studies had been characterized by a constant struggle for survival, but also by the Enduring engagement and support of the Omaha Black community. Learn about the civil rights Origins of the department, Battles for legitimacy in the eyes of the university, the role of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP in the department’s survival, and much more.

Free to view the exhibit.

____________________

Drop-in Flu Shot Clinic for UNL students

November 2, 3, and 4

University Health Center

Current UNL students can get a FREE flu shot on a drop-in basis these days & times:

• November 2 | 9 am to 12 pm and 1 to 4 pm

• November 3 | 9 am to 12 pm and 1 to 4 pm

• November 4 | 9 am to 12 pm and 1 to 4 pm

Bring these items with you:

– NCard

– Your completed 2021-22 Flu Vaccination Form

– Your completed Power of Attorney form (18-year-olds only; if a parent or legal guardian has already submitted this form, you do not need to bring a copy with you).

Learn more about this year’s flu shot and common questions about the vaccine at https://health.unl.edu/flu.

____________________

Bunka no hi

11 am to 4 pm November 3

Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, Room 302

In Celebration of Japan’s Culture Day, visit the Kawasaki Reading Room to view a collection of Japanese prints and to try your hand at creating origami. This event is part of International Education Week.

____________________

Registration deadline for 5-on-5 Fall Basketball Tournament

5 pm November 3

Campus Rec Center

This is the last day to get a team entered into this November tourney. Leagues are Co-Rec; Women’s; Men’s; and Open. Play begins November 6.

Entry fee is $25 per team. Sign up in the Intramural Sports office at the Campus Recreation Center.

____________________

An Evening with Filmmaker & UNL alum Aliza Brugger

7:30 pm November 3

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center

Aliza Brugger is an award-winning Los Angeles / New York City-based screenwriter, director and editor Originally from Nebraska. She received her MFA in filmmaking from Columbia University and has since written, directed and edited features, TV Pilots and award-winning short films that have been screened in Festivals all over the world. She has also worked on music videos, commercials and web content and enjoys exploring themes of sexuality, nature, family and social class. Her goal as a filmmaker is to create stories that connect viewers to the image and to each other.

Brugger will present a selection of her films at this event and a Q & A will follow the screening.

This event is free and open to the public.

____________________