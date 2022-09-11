This wear-everywhere Lulu vest is perfect for fall golf

Nail the Midtown uniform and your go-to golf outfit in one fell swoop with this fall-forward, water-resistant vest from Lululemon. Courtesy

It might not feel like it yet, but we’re not too far away from blustery fall weather. However, that’s not going to keep us off the golf course. The best way to beat the chill without impeding your swing? Wear a vest. We’re especially keen on this one from Lululemon because, as its name suggests, you can wear it anywhere. Nail the Midtown uniform and your go-to golf outfit in one fell swoop. It’s available in an array of muted, fall-forward, neutral tones and is made with water-resistant fabric for versatility. Use the link below to get yours just in time for the first brisk fall day.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Down for it all vest $148 Wear this water-resistant down vest throughout the fall season on the course and beyond. buy now