This Waterville cinema went from DIY beginnings to a $18M arts center

Nearly 45 years ago, a group of Maine cinephiles started showing foreign films on 16 millimeter government-issue projectors in an old beverage warehouse in Waterville. They didn’t set out to make any money or receive any recognition. They just loved movies, and wanted to share the films they loved with other people.

Decades later, Railroad Square Cinema and the Maine Film Center, the nonprofit organization that grew out of those DIY cinematic experiences, will move next month into the brand new, $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center, alongside art galleries, a cafe and the center’s parent organization, Waterville Creates.

For co-founder Ken Eisen, who was among that ragtag group of film nerds showing Ingmar Bergman and Bernardo Bertolucci movies in a working-class Maine mill town in the late 1970s, it’s hard to fathom how far it’s all come.

“If you told us back then that something like this was going to happen when we opened our tiny little theater with the 15,000 bucks we’d scraped together, we would have found that completely ludicrous,” Eisen said. “All we wanted back then was to just stay open as long as possible. And here we are. It’s kind of incredible to think about.”

For decades, Railroad Square Cinema has been a beacon for film lovers throughout eastern and central Maine. Even well into the era of streaming media, everyone from college students to retirees has driven to Waterville to see the movies that you just can’t see at your local mainstream multiplex. If you live within an hour of Waterville and you want to see the latest film by directors like Pedro Almodovar, Wes Anderson or Richard Linklater, you’re most likely going to Railroad Square.

