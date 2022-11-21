“This Was Not Me”: Blame for 18 Year Old NBA History’s Biggest Brawl Leaves Hollywood Actor Fuming on Twitter

There are unbelievable stories in the NBA. And the Brawl at the former arena of the Detroit Pistons is just one of them. Back in 2004, at the end of the game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, a Brawl broke out. The incident affected many people. Also, including people not present in the arena.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Palace of Auburn Hills saw the incident and an innocent person got caught years later. Jerry Ferrara was hilariously misidentified as one of those punched by Ron Artest during the Brawl 15 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jerry Ferrara Misunderstood as part of the NBA Brawl

In 2004, the NBA fandom witnessed an event never seen before. The Pistons were losing against the Pacers, which led to a fistfight between the Pistons fans and the Pacers players. It was a horrible incident for the NBA, as the media heavily criticized the players. This also resulted in huge fines and suspensions.

One fan tweeted out the incident 15 years later, calling Jerry Ferrara the fan in the video. It was a sarcastic comment, as Ferrera acted in a famous TV series called ‘Entourage’. Furthermore, Ferrera’s character ‘Turtle’ dressed exactly as the fan in the incident.

The joke went viral, and some fans mistook it for the truth. The 42-year-old actor had to come out on social media in 2019, and clarify the matter at hand. While looking at the hilarious side of it, Ferrera tweeted that he wasn’t the guy who got punched.

The joke seems to be a tradition by now, as the actor is seemingly having fun with it as well. The actor decided to make a cheeky joke on the 18th anniversary of the incident, as he tweeted:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even though it’s funny, it wasn’t the case back then. In the final 45 seconds of the game, the fans had too much to drink as they chucked one at Artest. Many would remember the infamous incident for a long time.

Aftermath of Malice at the Palace

Years later, Netflix decided to make a documentary on the incident called ‘Malice at the Palace’. The Episode dove into what happened; as the Indiana Pacers were on the verge of defeating the Detroit Pistons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: The bad boy Pistons Reggie miller’s Indiana Pacers other playoff opponents that gave Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls a tough time

The NBA suspended nine players for a combined total of 146 games, and $11 million in fines. The Assault caused criminal proceedings among the five fans involved.