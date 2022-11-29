This Unique ‘Screen View’ Rangefinder Is Now $100 Off At Golf Galaxy

Looking for a new rangefinder during Cyber ​​Monday? Well, look no further, because we’ve got a huge $100 saving (opens in new tab) is one of the most unique and technically brilliant rangefinders on the market. When I first saw the Callaway Screen View Laser Rangefinder, I was immediately interested in what this piece of kit can do. While it resembles more of a camera than some of the rangefinders on sale during Black Friday (opens in new tab) it eliminates the need for golfers to look through an eyepiece, thanks to the excellent screen on the back of the laser.

Sold as a rangefinder that can ‘eliminate the troubles associated with looking through a traditional eyepiece’, the high-res screen on the back of the rangefinder picks up any target on the course. akin to a camera, and delivers reliable and accurate distances to that target with slope factored into those yardages. While it may look a little clunky, this rangefinder can deliver accurate measurements of targets up to 1000 yards away. Simply hold the lens up, point at your target and wait until the rangefinder pulses, which confirms it’s locked onto your target.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Callaway Rangefinder smart screen) (Image credit: Callaway Rangefinder smart screen)

The rangefinder also comes with a 'magnahold case' that allows users to securely affix the rangefinder to the metal struts of your golf cart. That means you can quickly and easily grab the rangefinder throughout your round and get a yardage from wherever you are on the course.