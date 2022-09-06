This unearthed footage of Shohei Ohtani playing golf is proof he is human after all | This is the Loop
Shohei Ohtani is not of this world/galaxy/universe. The Angels slugger/ace is an Athletic hybrid we haven’t seen since the Halcyon days of Deion Sanders—a shutdown defensive force and an explosive Offensive Weapon rolled into one crazy ball of WTF. This year alone, he’s clubbed 32 home runs and hurled 181 strikeouts, putting him in the rarest baseball air you can imagine (specifically that of Babe Ruth).
Despite his singular MLB dominance, however, there is one Athletic endeavor Ohtani has yet to conquer. As you’ve probably already guessed, it’s golf.
Honestly, we’re not sure when this footage is from. It popped up on Twitter and suddenly everyone was all over it like Ohtani is a hanging slider. Such is the internet. It could be pretty dated. He might be a much more accomplished golfer by now (hanging out with Mike Trout daily certainly can’t hurt). Still though, it’s almost comforting to see one of the world’s most freakish athletes get humbled by a three-footer for bogey. Ohtani seems like a good egg, we’re rooting for him, but it’s nice to get the occasional reminder that we’re not alone in this struggle.
As far as the impact Ohtani’s golf game might have on his uncertain Angels future? Well, Let’s just say if he’s looking for Lessons from a new teammate, he could do a lot worse than the Mets’ Resident scratch, Jeff McNeil. Just spitballing here…
