This unearthed footage of Shohei Ohtani playing golf is proof he is human after all | This is the Loop

Honestly, we’re not sure when this footage is from. It popped up on Twitter and suddenly everyone was all over it like Ohtani is a hanging slider. Such is the internet. It could be pretty dated. He might be a much more accomplished golfer by now (hanging out with Mike Trout daily certainly can’t hurt). Still though, it’s almost comforting to see one of the world’s most freakish athletes get humbled by a three-footer for bogey. Ohtani seems like a good egg, we’re rooting for him, but it’s nice to get the occasional reminder that we’re not alone in this struggle.