“This TV Thing S*cks”: NFL Broadcaster Warned Tom Brady Before Taking Up the Role of an NFL Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has already planned what he will do after retiring from football. FOX Sports offered the NFL GOAT a whopping $375 million deal. They wanted him to join them as a sportscaster. A sound choice since TB12 is known for his high football IG and play-calling techniques. However, just like playing football, being an Analyst is hard. Therefore, an NFL broadcaster sent a hilarious warning to the star QB.

Greg Olsen, former Carolina Panthers tight end, and Kevin Burkhardt are sportscasters for Fox. This season may be the final one for Olsen as FOX’s top commentary team. If Tampa Tom decides to retire, he will probably replace Olsen. Burkhardt appeared in an interview where he recalled the funny warning Olsen had for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning champ.

“I can tell you one thing, some of the other stuff I’ll leave with usBurkhardt said. “We’re just shooting the shit at first, like you usually do before you actually start these meetings. Greg said, ‘Tom, I gotta tell ya, this TV thing s*cks.’ It was great, we were dying laughing. It was fun, we had a good back and forth.”

Looks like Tom Brady will have to find some fun in this hard job as well.

Will Tom Brady not join the FOX network?

Although he has a mega million deal with FOX, according to a sportscaster, the QB1 may not see himself as an analyst.

Joe Buck, on an Episode of the Sports Illustrated Podcast, discusses the most awaited deal. Buck made a huge claim about the star QB.

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (92) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium.

“I think he could play next year. I think he’s the least of Tampa Bay’s worries…Who knows where his family life takes him, who knows if he plays one more year or he doesn’t. I know there are people at FOX who would say there’s a chance that he doesn’t call a game there,” said Joe Buck.

California Cool’s contract will end this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They can enter the free agent market yet again. Now, nobody knows what the future Hall of Famer will decide for himself. Despite the uncertainties, the legendary player rose from the dust and will try to make it far into the season after numerous losses.

