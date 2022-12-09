This Tour Winner has a website dedicated to improving your short game

Parker McLachlin has played on the PGA Tour since 2007. Getty Images

Parker McLachlin has always had a dynamic short game.

A PGA Tour player since 2007, McLachlin has ranked inside the top 20 in SG: Putting seven times, topping the category in 2013 and 2017. He’s ranked inside the top 20 in SG: Around the Green three times as well. Once you get around the greens, McLachlin is one of the best in the world.

Now, he’s sharing his Secrets with the masses.

Through his membership program on shortgamechef.com, you can learn the skills that have made McLachlin one of the most skilled short game artists in pro golf.

“Harvey Penick once said, ‘The quickest way to take five strokes off your game is to improve your short game,'” McLachlin says. “And that’s what I hope to do with my videos.”

McLachlin, 43, launched the Short Game Chef brand on Instagram three years ago at the urging of a caddy on Tour. He saw the Genius of McLachlin’s game around the greens and suggested he start putting out instructional videos.

Not long after the initial launch, fellow Tour Winner Kevin Streelman reached out for a lesson.

“They said, ‘Hey, I’ve seen you’ve been putting out short game videos, can I spend a couple hours with you?'” McLachlin recalls. “The first paid lesson I gave was to the 93rd-ranked player in the world, so I sort of had to figure it out quickly — how I was going to deliver my information and try to help him get better in a short amount of time .”

Word spread quickly about the benefits of working with the Short Game Chef, and before long, McLachlin put together an impressive list of clientele.

“I kept seeing the same patterns,” he says. “And I thought the information being delivered about short game for the most part was not right. I just wanted to help get people the right information.”

The Short Game Chef Philosophy uses McLachlin’s decade-plus experience on Tour — plus advice from some of the top Minds in the game — to diagnose faults in recreational players’ games and helps them improve around the greens.

Now, McLachlin has launched a membership program on the Short Game Chef website so you can get his advice on any number of shots — all without leaving the comfort of your home. The program consists of dozens of easy-to-follow videos on a variety of shots around the game, and if you heed his advice, you’ll quickly see results.

“My whole mission became to give people a place to go to help people modernize their short games,” he says. “The short game is the closest most people will ever get to being a Tour player. I can’t teach you how to hit iron shots like Tiger, or teach you how to hit a driver like Bryson. But I can help you hit wedges and putts like Tour players.”

