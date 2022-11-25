“This the Beef We Need”: Kevin Durant’s Hilarious Response to NBA Champion’s Thanksgiving Admission Leaves Fans in Splits

Kevin Durant is that cousin who takes a walk on Thanksgiving. He admitted this in an interview with the Boardroom. Durant then retweeted a video of the interview, with a caption that read: “Enjoy ya day. Don’t text my phone tho…u know I love ya.” However, right before calling it a day on social media and heading to celebrate Thanksgiving, Durant couldn’t hold back from reacting to former Boston Celtics star Kendrick Perkins’ tweet. This left NBA fans in splits.

Kendrick Perkins Revealed his Thanksgiving tradition on Twitter. They said, “Just knocked down my first Thanksgiving plate!!! Got about 5 more to go. Don’t judge me and Carry the hell on.” While fans were pretty surprised by this, the two-time NBA Champion decided to take a hilarious dig at Perkins. Durant posted a picture of a fan holding a huge plate filled with exponential amounts of food. And NBA fans seemed to love Durant’s response.

NBA Twitter in splits thanks to Kevin Durant

As always, fans were quick to react to Kevin Durant’s witty reply. “This the beef we need,” said one tweet in particular. They commented about Durant being the funniest player online. Fans also claimed that Kevin Durant runs the NBA Twitter world.

Some also stated that this was the plate they needed for their Thanksgiving meal. Most fans reacted with the Laughing emoji and remarked that Kevin Durant has “got no chill.”

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

😂😂😂😂 this the beef we need — dustin hasbrouck (@dustINSPIRE) November 25, 2022

this is why kd runs nba twitter https://t.co/SgnodSqXC9 — 𝓜𝓟 1 🏀 🎄 (@josephdidato) November 25, 2022

LMAO nahh KD foul for this 💀 https://t.co/mR8FnUa1Sg — Dan Dan (@DanKKKDan) November 24, 2022

I needed this size plate https://t.co/e5vNFXlVYH — Trace (@_peterrrrrr) November 24, 2022

KD ain’t got no chill dawg 🤣🤣 https://t.co/an2lhdMkY5 — Big Stone (@bigstone__) November 24, 2022

You been an all time tweeter for a decade https://t.co/tcEHBxBsZb — 🎱 OSAMA BIN D1 🎱 (@HoopGangD1) November 25, 2022

KD might be the funniest NBA player on social media https://t.co/ykkIYZkCoC — District of Buckets (@BucketsDistrict) November 24, 2022

Mn KD is such a troll 😂🤣 https://t.co/4PaX1U51kO — Don Gisa 🇵🇹 (@gisa_don) November 24, 2022

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins were teammates when they played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Having spent time together, it is safe to speculate that Durant is aware of Perkins’ Thanksgiving traditions and eating habits in general.

The status of their relationship

Supposedly, when Durant had a calf strain while playing for the Golden State Warriors, a concerned Perkins went to Durant’s house and looked out for him. They advised Durant to rest up. However, Durant went back on the court for the next game. This resulted in his Achilles injury.

Following this, Perkins went on television and fired at the Warriors organization. They said “I spilled all the beans that I wasn’t supposed to say. I was supposed to keep in-house.” Perkins believed that he was only looking out for Durant.

Oklahoma City Thunder players Kevin Durant (35) and Kendrick Perkins train during a practice on June 20, 2012 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo credit: EMMERT/AFP/GettyImages)

On several occasions, the duo has called each other out on social media. Especially at the start of this season, Perkins had been highly critical of Durant’s performances. Having said that, the feud between the two took a funny turn on Thanksgiving, thanks to the Brooklyn Nets star.