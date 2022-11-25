“This the Beef We Need”: Kevin Durant’s Hilarious Response to NBA Champion’s Thanksgiving Admission Leaves Fans in Splits
Kevin Durant is that cousin who takes a walk on Thanksgiving. He admitted this in an interview with the Boardroom. Durant then retweeted a video of the interview, with a caption that read: “Enjoy ya day. Don’t text my phone tho…u know I love ya.” However, right before calling it a day on social media and heading to celebrate Thanksgiving, Durant couldn’t hold back from reacting to former Boston Celtics star Kendrick Perkins’ tweet. This left NBA fans in splits.
Kendrick Perkins Revealed his Thanksgiving tradition on Twitter. They said, “Just knocked down my first Thanksgiving plate!!! Got about 5 more to go. Don’t judge me and Carry the hell on.” While fans were pretty surprised by this, the two-time NBA Champion decided to take a hilarious dig at Perkins. Durant posted a picture of a fan holding a huge plate filled with exponential amounts of food. And NBA fans seemed to love Durant’s response.
NBA Twitter in splits thanks to Kevin Durant
As always, fans were quick to react to Kevin Durant’s witty reply. “This the beef we need,” said one tweet in particular. They commented about Durant being the funniest player online. Fans also claimed that Kevin Durant runs the NBA Twitter world.
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
😂😂😂😂 this the beef we need
— dustin hasbrouck (@dustINSPIRE) November 25, 2022
this is why kd runs nba twitter https://t.co/SgnodSqXC9
— 𝓜𝓟 1 🏀 🎄 (@josephdidato) November 25, 2022
LMAO nahh KD foul for this 💀 https://t.co/mR8FnUa1Sg
— Dan Dan (@DanKKKDan) November 24, 2022
I needed this size plate https://t.co/e5vNFXlVYH
— Trace (@_peterrrrrr) November 24, 2022
KD ain’t got no chill dawg 🤣🤣 https://t.co/an2lhdMkY5
— Big Stone (@bigstone__) November 24, 2022
You been an all time tweeter for a decade https://t.co/tcEHBxBsZb
— 🎱 OSAMA BIN D1 🎱 (@HoopGangD1) November 25, 2022
KD might be the funniest NBA player on social media https://t.co/ykkIYZkCoC
— District of Buckets (@BucketsDistrict) November 24, 2022
Mn KD is such a troll 😂🤣 https://t.co/4PaX1U51kO
— Don Gisa 🇵🇹 (@gisa_don) November 24, 2022
The status of their relationship
Following this, Perkins went on television and fired at the Warriors organization. They said “I spilled all the beans that I wasn’t supposed to say. I was supposed to keep in-house.” Perkins believed that he was only looking out for Durant.
What’s your take on Kevin Durant’s response? Let us know in the comments below.