This stylish, earthy shade is exactly what your fall golf closet needs

Make a stylish addition to your fall golf closet with shades of deep green. GOLF

Just as a pastel palette is a signifier of the coming of spring, it’s all about earth tones for fall.

Right now, we’re especially loving shades of deep green: think forest, moss, pine and seaweed.

This RLX full-zip jacket is the perfect transitional layer for fall golf By:

Emily Haas





It’s a fashion-forward color for both Tops and bottoms, and like all earth tones, it’s a useful neutral, meaning it can be paired with just about anything and still look good.

Check out our favorite fresh Picks for fall in deep green below, and for more fashionable finds, scroll through the Inventory in GOLF’s Pro Shop — your Ultimate source for the latest gear for your game, all in one convenient place.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Greyson The Journey Polo $115 The Greyson Journey Polo is designed with a no fade finish that keeps your look fresh while the Antimicrobial finish keeps you smelling fresh. Your skin will be protected from harmful sunrays as you move throughout your day in stretch fabric that moves with you as well. The fabric is finished with quick drying and moisture wicking capabilities, keeping the skin free from sweat build up. Buy Now View Product

Radmore Five-O Corduroy Pant, Cypress $89.6 The Five-O pant is probably the most comfortable five pocket pant ever made. Designed with our signature ‘O’ pocket (eg. ball pocket) on the wearers back right. As with all RADMOR apparel, this garment is mindfully designed to reduce the impact of apparel in landfills. The cellulose cotton base, combined with elastane, provides 4-way performance and a maximum level of comfort. 9.5 oz Stretch Corduroy 96% ELS Pima Cotton / 4% Elastane Regular Fit with 32″ Inseam Denim inspired silhouette with five belt loops Classic 5-pocket design + our Hidden ‘O’ ball back pocket Bob-Rad applique above wearer’s back right pocket Recycled HD Damask and Satin Labels UPF 50 Buy Now View Product

Travis Mathew Hidden Falls Polo $94.95 The Travis Mathew Hidden Falls Polo is designed with lightweight, 2 way stretch fabric. Mix things up with the Hidden Falls polo, featuring a new all-over print designed in tonal colors for an elevated look with just a touch of fun. Buy Now View Product

Travis Mathew Groggy Polo $89.5 The Travis Mathew Groggy Polo is designed with lightweight, 4 way stretch fabric. Mix things up with the Groggy polo, featuring a new all-over print designed in tonal green colors for an elevated look with just a touch of fun. Buy Now View Product

Lyle & Scott Golf Hat $30 The Lyle & Scott Golf Hat is designed to complement your outfit while providing Lightweight construction and Moisture wicking fabric, offering comfortable wear and keeping the head free from sweat build up. It is finished with L&S script branding and rope detailing for a fashionable touch. Buy Now View Product

Adidas Statement Print Polo $90 The Adidas Statement Print golf polo is made with lightweight, stretch fabric that hides your sweat so you can focus on your game. The soft knit build is made for Everyday rounds, with Raglan sleeves for swing mobility. Buy Now View Product

RADMOR x GOLF DROP ZONE – ‘DROP ZONE’ Organic Cotton Loop Terry Crew Sweatshirt – Cypress $110 The RADMOR x Golf ‘Drop Zone’ sweatshirt is a medium weight loop terry, knit from a proprietary blend of BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) Organic Cotton and Elastane for performance. Designed with our bias cut underarm panel ‘MoRE|ERoM’ (Extended Range of Motion) to maximize movement, this might be the best sweatshirt you’ve ever owned. Design: 94% BCI Organic Cotton / 6% Elastane Athletic Fit Half-Elasticized Cuff Recycled HD-Damask and Satin labels Note: Sweatshirts are designed for golf. We cut them slim so there’s less fabric to impede your swing. If you’d prefer a more classic fit, we recommend sizing up. Outerwear Sizes Chest Neck BottomOpening S 38-40″ 15-15.5″ 39″ M 40-42″ 16-16.5″ 41″ L 42-44″ 17-17.5″ 43″ XL 45-47″ 18-18.5″ 46″ XXL 49-52″ 19-19.5″ 49″ All sizes are approximate. Measurements are in Inches Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Knit Tech Jersey Jogger $125 These moisture-wicking joggers are made from soft jersey knit with a generous amount of stretch, ensuring comfort and dry skin throughout your active day. Knit Tech Jersey Joggers are equipped with slant pockets and a Hidden zip Utility pocket for daily essentials. Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Athletic Compression $89.5 These shorts combine four-way stretch fabric, breathable mesh panels, and moisture-wicking properties for the ultimate experience. We’re talking about comfortable wear, easy movement, dry skin, and low maintenance fabric that is machine washable and resistant against wrinkles. What more could you ask for? Buy Now View Product