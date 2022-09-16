This stunning Pebble Beach property is every golf fan’s dream house…and it’s up for sale – GolfWRX

Remember Jordan Spieth’s amazing recovery at Pebble Beach?

How about Dustin Johnson’s Collapse during the final round of the 2010 US Open on the same course?

The Californian track is known for its many moments, the wind and rain often providing enthralling finishes, so imagine living on site!

For those with the available funds, a Mansion situated around the 11th and 12th hole has just become available for you to live out your dream. For $31 million.

The property listing shows an impressive-looking address as 3422 17 Mile Drive, but is better known as ‘Lucky Strike’, the name given by owner Cary Patterson, a founding partner of law-firm Nix Patterson LLP.

As the company website profiles, “Mr. Patterson played a vital role in the firm’s representation of the State of Texas in the historic Texas Tobacco litigation, where the firm and its co-counsel recovered over $17 billion for the State of Texas. More recently, he was involved in the British Petroleum (BP) litigation in the State of Florida following the devastating 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.”

Lucky strike, indeed.

No wonder they can afford to live where others only fantasize.

It’s an imposing property, with everything expected of a Californian Mansion – five bedrooms, five (and two smaller) bathrooms, media room, and separate guest house – but surely a few dollars of the price paid for the stunning location itself.

Real estate Analyst site, Mansion Global, reports that selling agents Shelly Mitchell Lynch and Lynn Knoop of Carmel Realty Company, holds the story of the original purchase.

According to property records, the Pattersons purchased the land in Pebble Beach for $9.275 million in 1999; the area holding views over the golf course to Carmel Bay and Point Lobos and being a few houses away from an estate once owned by the late Bing Crosby. The family completed the 7,700-square-foot estate 22 years ago.

For golf fans, it would be hard to find a better located home. Get savings.

