This Spring Disc Golf Flying into Fletcher Park — Lee Clarion

The course will begin near the gazebo on the right hand side of the park and circle throughout the park. At each hole, there will be two baskets and two tee pads, the place where the player throws the disc. One basket and teepad will be for Beginners and the other basket and teepad will be for intermediate to professional players. These two varying levels will not only provide space for players of all skill types to play, but also provide combinations of ways to play. Spears said that the course was made to “get people into the heart of Fletcher,” all while doing little to no renovations to the park itself.

The course also provides an outlet for students like Oakley and Catron to refine their skills and achieve their goals.

Catron’s goal is to take Lee’s disc golf team to a national tournament within the next year because the team has already racked up multiple wins in individual tournaments. Catron tallied a state tournament title in his hometown, Morristown, as well as a formal invitation to an Amateur national tournament in Texas last year. With the addition of the course in Fletcher, Catron believes that Lee and Cleveland Disc Golf will be “put on the map” by hosting tournaments of a high caliber in Cleveland.

“Putting Cleveland and Lee’s disc golf together is going to be something really special,” Oakley highlighted.

For Oakley, he wants to utilize his major in Exercise Science and learn how to help teach others how to play disc golf better. Oakley really enjoyed showing all of the Mechanics of putting with the City Council and wants to share his skills with others.

“There are going to be so many opportunities to help people be the best they can be,” said Oakley who is excited.

Spears emphasized the many opportunities to get involved and refine skills in disc golf by hosting a putting course at the ‘Bunker Games’ in Bradley Square Mall. As well as hosting kids Camps and Saturday Clinics that are open to all ages.

To connect with Lee’s Disc Golf Club, follow their Instagram @leeudiscgolf or email Nathan Catron at [email protected] To watch some tips and tricks, follow Caleb Oakley’s personal disc golf page @oakleydiscgolf.

To get involved with the Cleveland Disc Golf Club, check out their website https://www.clevelanddiscgolf.com or follow their Facebook @clevelanddiscgolf.