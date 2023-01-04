This soft and stretchy sweatshirt is perfect for practice and lounging

This soft, stretchy sweatshirt is a winter essential. GOLF

With winter now in full force, sometimes all you want to do is feel cozy. But even in today’s work-from-home reality, staying in your pajamas all day often just isn’t an option.

That’s when a top like Johnnie-O’s Pamlico Raglan Sweatshirt really comes in clutch.

It’s soft and stretchy like your favorite sleepwear, but the heathered fabric detail and contrast reverse cover Stitch elevates it to step-out-of-the-house approved.

The super-soft fleece interior ensures you’ll stay warm both indoors and out, making this garment perfect for lounging, a quick range session, and anything in between.

Check out the sweatshirt in detail below, and to shop more gear for your game, explore the rest of the Inventory in GOLF’s Pro Shop.

Johnnie-O Pamlico Raglan Sweatshirt $88 The Pamlico is built for comfort with a soft, fleece interior. It is also built for style, featuring Raglan sleeves, a crew neck, contrast reverse cover stitch, and ribbing at the collar, hem, cuffs and whistle-stop.

