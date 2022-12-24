This sleek rangefinder lives up to the hype

The Cobalt Q-6 rangefinder has everything you’d ever need in a distance-measuring device — and so much more. Courtesy

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.

A quality rangefinder is a must for any serious golfer. If you aren’t getting accurate distances on every shot, you’re leaving strokes on the course.

Being a serious golfer myself, I was ecstatic when the opportunity to try a Cobalt rangefinder presented itself. I’d heard about the brand before, but never actually tried out their products. I knew the Cobalt Reputation was a lofty one, and I was eager to see if the product lived up to the hype.

After just a couple rounds with the Cobalt Q-6 in my arsenal, I can confidently say that the product met all my expectations — and then some.

The Cobalt Q-6 is equipped with Pinsense technology that makes it easy to lock onto targets on the course, And with a nifty dial on the side, it’s simple to adjust the brightness in the viewfinder. The slope switch on the side is easy to use and leaves no doubt as to whether the function is flipped on or off.

The blue and black casing is incredibly sturdy right out of the box, so there’s no fear of an accidental break from dropping it. But even if you do have some mistakes, the device is fully waterproof and comes with a lifetime warranty should the rangefinder ever become defective.

If you’re looking for a rangefinder for the season ahead, the Cobalt Q-6 is a fantastic option.

