This sleek and stylish pair is on sale for a limited time

If you’re a fan of golf shoes with a street-style vibe, you’re sure to love Nike’s Air Zoom Infinity Tour NXT.

These spiked golf shoes offer maximum traction with a look that’s both sleek and sporty.

Durable foam in the midsole offers cushioned comfort that will last all day, and a breathable textile fabric helps keep your feet cool and improve ventilation.

The best part? This pair is on sale! For a limited time, you can score these Nikes for $30 off. Check them out in detail below, and for more stylish gear, check out the Inventory in GOLF’s Pro Shop.

