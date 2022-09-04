This Season’s Best-Selling Golf Shoe Wasn’t Designed for Golf

Although the PGA Tour season ended with its annual championship, the FedEx Cup, last weekend — congratulations, Rory — folks are still buying golf gear, and it isn’t your usual stuff. You see, the game is changing — we’ve said it a million times. Not only are players’ uniforms loosening up, but more and more brands are making stuff for the course.

There are new labels like Malbon and Bogey Boys making their debuts, but brands like Nike are trying just as hard. Nike, for example, obviously makes a ton of apparel and footwear for golfers, but designers there clearly feel like these dedicated designs aren’t enough. They needed something new.

And they found what they were looking for… in a few of their most well-known sneakers. Over the past few years, Nike has turned a handful of its own and a number of Jordan Brand sneakers into golf shoes, albeit Mostly spikeless but fit for the course nonetheless.

Would Air Jordan 1s fashioned into golf shoes sell? When Nike announced the earliest pairs back in 2017, reactions were mixed. Then, it seemed Nike was fearful that by doing golf-centric reinterpretations of its most popular basketball and lifestyle sneakers, they could dilute the brand, turning a shoe as iconic as the Jordan 1 into some sort of ubiquitous, albeit lucrative, symbol. The brand isn’t hesitant anymore, it seems, and popular Jordan 1 colorways (‘Chicago,’ ‘Royal Toe,’ ‘Shattered Backboard’) are popping up on putting greens pretty much everywhere.

They’re a best-seller even at traditional golf retailers like the PGA Tour Superstore, a chain of golf shops associated with the official circuit. These rarely last, though — so get yourself a pair for next season while they’re still in stock.