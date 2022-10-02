This RLX full-zip jacket is the perfect transitional layer for fall golf

Rather than hauling around a few different layers — a pullover, a vest, a long sleeve — you can walk out the door with only this jacket. Courtesy

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.

When you’re on the course this time of year, you don’t always know what you’re going to get. Sixty degrees and sun can feel very different than 60 degrees and cloudy with a stiff breeze. When you get a day like the latter, you want to bundle up for warmth without impeding your swing.

That’s why I loved testing out this RLX full-zip jacket. It’s padded on the front, sort of like a vest. The back and sleeves are made of a soft, warm wool-blend. Rather than having to carry around a few different layers — a pullover, a vest, a long sleeve — you can feel confident walking out the door with only this jacket. It’s like a two-in-one vest/pullover combo. While the price is a little more than I’d usually pay, it’s worth it for this reason.

My version is navy, like the one linked below, so it’s easy to match back to most of my golf outfits. This is what I’m wearing on the course all throughout October.

RLX Golf CoolWool Full-Zip $225 The hybrid construction of the Cool Wool golf jacket combines quilted, lightly filled panels with soft knit terry. The jacket offers slight stretch for ease of movement and a mock neck for additional coverage. buy now

The jacket is also available in a men’s version. This is obviously not the one I tested, but I imagine the functionality is the same.

RLX Golf CoolWool Full Zip $245 The RLX CoolWool jacket features an insulating front panel for lightweight warmth and effortless movement. It also features CoolWool fabrication, offering breathability, temperature regulation, and odor resistance. Buy Now View Product