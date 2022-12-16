This Realistic Golf Simulator May Help You Build Business Relationships

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Contributors are their own.

Golf is a classic way to spend an afternoon with your business partners and clients. In fact, 80% of executives say that playing golf helps them establish new business relationships. As a busy entrepreneur, you may not have time to make it out to the course enough to keep your game competitive, but that doesn’t have to stop you from practicing. The Phigolf Premium Swing Trainer Bundle could help you play a lifelike game of golf in your office so you’re ready to bring your best game when it counts.





StackCommerce



An affordable lifelike golf simulator.

Phigolf uses an advanced nine-axis 3-D swing sensor to analyze to provide a true-to-life golf experience. Swing the extendable Swing Stick or attach the sensor to your own Clubs and watch the ball fly on a photorealistic course. You may not be hitting a real ball, but you will get a detailed breakdown of your digital shot.

Create your own golf room in your office, hotel, or a workplace game room. Phigolf may be a useful tool for training your golf skills before you have to play with a client, but it’s also a fun game of its own. You’ll get access to nine courses and practice ranges along with free courses from WFT Golf and E6 Connect. If you want to give your employees something fun to do during their breaks, they might enjoy playing a few holes. There’s even specific modes for putting, driving, and more. All you need is an Android or iOS device to start playing.

A fun activity for your employees.

Whether you’re giving your workers a fun distraction or trying to take a few off your handicap, a lifelike golf simulator in your office could be a useful tool for your business relationships. For a limited time, get the Phigolf Premium Swing Trainer Bundle on sale for $199.99 (reg. $279).

Prices subject to change.