This Raptors-Wizards Trade Features Pascal Siakam

Perhaps no sport can be more influenced by a single player than basketball. In the history of the NBA, we’ve seen our share of superstars who can completely take over a game.

Yet, we shouldn’t glorify the individual too much, either. Granted, there’s no more valuable player than one who can put the team on his back. With that said, the weight of that load can determine how far that same player is able to travel.

Most significantly, every star needs a co-star. Unfortunately, that’s something Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal hasn’t had in a while. Ever since John Wall’s career-altering injury, Beal’s been trying to carry a load in Washington that he simply can’t handle.

On the other hand, any old co-star won’t necessarily do. Ideally, teams are able to pair their star player with another star who complements him. In all likelihood, that means two players with contrasting strengths and weaknesses.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors & Washington Wizards Updates

Whether blossoming Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes will pair well with star teammate Pascal Siakam remains to be seen. The two are, as far as NBA players go, quite similar.

If the Raptors think they don’t make for an ideal long-term pairing, here’s a deal that sends Siakam to go help Beal in Washington.