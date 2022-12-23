This Quarter Is Where The Cavs Play Their Best Basketball

The Cavaliers have played pretty consistent basketball the whole season whether that be for better or for worse. This includes how they’ve played from quarter to quarter during the game.

Some Quarters are better than others and there’s one quarter that stands out as the Cavs’ best this season. This would be the first quarter of each game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button