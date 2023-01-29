This pro’s high-risk speed-training drill is hard to watch

There are plenty of SAFE ways to help generate club speed. This isn’t one of them. Twitter/Inci Mehmet

Generating club speed is crucial when it comes to gaining distance. While every golfer does what they can to get some extra pop through their swing, there are certain boundaries that everyone should avoid.

Enter this video from Sky Sports Golf commentator Inci Mehmet’s Twitter account.

In the video, a very Brave Mehmet can be seen purposely standing in the through-swing of former European Tour player John E. Morgan, as Morgan takes a healthy rip at his ball on the driving range.

“I was a little nervous,” Mehmet wrote.

Check out the absurdity here:

⚠️ DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME ⚠️ In this drill, the goal is to hit it as hard as you can but stop as fast as you can… Can you guess what this is designed to help you with? Here’s @jemorgan77 showing us how it’s done! I was a little nervous… 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0APsxjji7x — Inci Mehmet (@incigolf) January 23, 2023

Of course, there’s a point to Mehmet putting her life on the line (or at least her teeth). It’s to demonstrate how Morgan is capable of stopping his through-swing short of actually plunking her with his club, all for the sake of generating more clubhead speed.

To stop his swing short, Morgan must slow his arms down. This means he swings with a high velocity, maximizing the club’s energy as it strikes the ball — which gives him more speed.

While this drill is bold and daring, there are plenty of other ways to help generate club speed that aren’t quite as dangerous.

Generating clubhead speed drills

According to 2020 US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, who helped GOLF’s own Sean Zak increase his clubhead speed, DeChambeau was able to increase his average ball speed from 175 mph to 190 mph — all without putting anyone’s safety in danger.

Here are some tips from DeChambeau on what to focus on.

Step 1 : “Your body has to be comfortable with swinging at faster speeds. You can’t obviously be gripping it light, you’re gonna have to be gripping it tight, but I still want your wrists being supple. So you have to grip it tight, but I want your wrists to be able to be pretty mobile.”

: “Your body has to be comfortable with swinging at faster speeds. You can’t obviously be gripping it light, you’re gonna have to be gripping it tight, but I still want your wrists being supple. So you have to grip it tight, but I want your wrists to be able to be pretty mobile.” Step 2 : “When we’re doing this, I want you to rapid-fire hit as many balls as you can, and I want you to keep trying to apply force in different ways… you’re trying to take a longer backswing. You’re gonna hit it everywhere, but you’re gonna learn how to get faster.”

: “When we’re doing this, I want you to rapid-fire hit as many balls as you can, and I want you to keep trying to apply force in different ways… you’re trying to take a longer backswing. You’re gonna hit it everywhere, but you’re gonna learn how to get faster.” Step 3: “You’re gonna have to feel like it’s taking back, and it’s a little higher up. Then you’re pulling down. It’s like you’re going down for a squat into the ball.”

Step 4: “This is where you’re training your brain to literally change. So most people think that by swinging it harder, it’s going to be faster. It’s not necessarily the case. It’s a little counterintuitive… it’s like being explosive or being powerful; you got to be powerful, not explosive.”

Step 5: “Try and pause it a little bit at the top, extend the arms, and pause it. Let your chest move before your hands drop… feel like it’s up there and, boom, it’s like snapping a whip.”

Check out more tips from Bryson in the video below.

Practicing different ways of generating clubhead speed is an important process for every golfer. And while we commend the fearlessness of Mehmet in her Twitter video, we suggest you lean on other drills. Stay safe out there!