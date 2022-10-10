This Program Is Making the Arts Accessible to Every NYC Kid

To Liz Hopfan, art is a great equalizer. She believes that for a child, even more so than an adult, the experience of creating art, or simply appreciating it, can open their world.

A lifelong art lover, Hopfan was raised by parents who instilled in her an appreciation of fine painting, classical sculpture, and photography from a young age. She spent her childhood traveling from her home in New Jersey to New York City to view famous works at some of the world’s most revered cultural institutions, and creating her own art—the family’s refrigerator was her permanent gallery. “My parents constantly motivated me to use creativity and insight throughout my education and when making career decisions,” she says. “I knew even then that not every child is fortunate to have this support and encouragement. It ultimately impacted my decision to go back and earn my Master’s degree in education.”

Upon graduating, Hopfan took a job as an elementary school teacher in an underserved Los Angeles neighborhood, where she noticed the art education program drying up. In her spare time, she volunteered at Free Arts , an organization that empowers youth who have suffered poverty, abuse, homelessness or other injustices by exposing them to art, and offering mentorship programs to help them develop their creativity, confidence, and skills to succeed. “It is there that I truly came to understand the crucial intersection of art making and mentoring,” she says. “I was moved by how the children opened up while engaging with the arts and the Volunteer mentors.”

These experiences, along with encouragement from the founder of Free Arts LA, prompted her to move back east and start a Free Arts program in New York. After putting together a board of directors filled with like-minded people and raising money, she launched Free Arts NYC in 1997 with a budget of $100,000 and a staff of one.

Twenty-five years later, the organization caters to children and youth throughout New York’s five boroughs—including 22 New York City community-based and Department of Homeless Services-affiliated organizations, as well as 15 schools in Neighborhoods that are underserved.

“There is a pronounced gap among New York youth that’s primarily rooted in differences between neighborhoods, ethnicities, and socioeconomic status,” Hopfan says. “The COVID-19 Pandemic has exacerbated this gap, and the schools and community groups we partner with are struggling even more to find resources to help. Free Arts helps to provide robust programming that levels the playing field.”

A Canvas for Creativity

Free Arts Days are the organization’s marquee events. During these daylong festivals, kids ages 6-12 are paired with Mentors for an afternoon of art-making and bonding intended to ignite their creative spark. The Teen Arts Program offers personalized, long-term mentoring, arts education, and career training to youth ages 13-21 who are interested in pursuing the arts academically and/or professionally. Volunteers help seventh and 11th graders build their creative portfolios in order to apply to specialized high schools and colleges, and teach them about the arts industry through institution visits, employee chats, and internships.

“The programs were designed to create access and opportunity to the creative arts,” explains Hopfan. “The reality is that while New York City is the cultural capital of the world, many young people living in disadvantaged neighborhoods and/or attending low-performing schools have little to no exposure to the arts. We provide multiple opportunities while encouraging youth to express their own creativity. And as they explore their creative side, we also introduce them to career paths and help hone their skills so they can set and pursue their goals.”

Inspiring a Way Forward

Hopfan’s current pursuit is a Scholarship program designed to help college students defray the costs of supplies, art materials, studio time, books, “or, even food, if that’s what is really needed,” she says.

Even more important than providing budding artists with supplies is helping them build an artistic community. “Every time I meet someone new or come across a person in a creative job, I get excited and find a way to share their journey with our young people,” says Hopfan, who believes everyone can and should share their time and knowledge with a young person.

Free Arts NYC exists because of that time shared. Thanks to the small group who first contributed their wealth towards the philanthropic effort—and those who continue to do so—over 32,000 children have benefited from the organization’s programming. And it’s programming that gets results; 100 percent of teen portfolio mentees have been accepted to the high schools of their choice.

“We want the kids to be able to remember the first time they walked into a museum or an art gallery or the ballet.”

“When you look at art, you feel something different,” Hopfan says, thinking back to those first experiences as a young girl in New York City. “We want the kids to be able to remember the first time they walked into a museum or an art gallery or the ballet.” Thanks to Hopfan for putting her money where passion lies, they will.

