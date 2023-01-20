This Pro Golfer Got One of the Worst Breaks You’ll See at PGA West

Getting a bad bounce is one thing, but ricocheting off the flagstick into PGA West’s treacherous 18-foot deep bunker? That’s another level.

Unfortunately, SH Kim had just the right amount of bad luck on Friday at the American Express for the nightmarish scenario to materialize.

Kim’s 84-yard approach shot into the par-5 16th was tracking until it took a horrible carom off the pin and slowly trickled into the disaster zone.

The Pete Dye design is infamous for that tortuous bunker, and although Kim arguably didn’t deserve it, he walked away with a big number, as many players do.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button