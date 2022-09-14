Pity the misfit tomatillo, also known as the Mexican husk tomato. Most cooks don’t know what to do with that swaddled orb that looks like a paper lantern and tastes like some underripe fruit. Green salsa is the most common application, but I usually prefer tomato salsa, in part because tomatillos can be a bit slimy.

So where does that leave the poor tomatillo? Our one good idea, salsa, is second string to everyone’s favorite tomato salsa. Our misunderstood, underappreciated Hero is like the last kid picked to play kickball. Luckily, tomatillos can stay fresh for a long time—because they might languish in the fridge.

My go-to use for tomatillos is pork Chile verde, where pork is simmered in a tomatillo sauce with Chile peppers and spices. I like to make it with a variety of peppers of various colors and heats, which creates a seamless complexity that’s hard to quit. Once, I dropped a finished batch on the floor. The five-second rule was temporarily suspended as I scooped it up and back into the pot. It had simmered too long and developed too much flavor for me to have any other option.

Tomatillos have plenty of potential beyond salsa. (Hong Vo/Shutterstock)

I recently found myself contemplating another misfit of an ingredient: purslane, a succulent plant that’s frequently considered to be a weed. I often find myself wanting to crave purslane more than I actually do. This nutrient powerhouse contains antioxidants and minerals and happens to be the plant with the highest recorded levels of omega-3 fatty acids on earth.

Purslane is easy to forage, as the tender stalks give up without a fight, making it a most eligible ingredient on paper—but in practice, not so much. The flavor isn’t bad—it’s salty, crunchy, and plump with tart juice, none of which are terrible characteristics. The problem is that purslane, like tomatillos, is slimy.

Purslane, a succulent plant that’s frequently considered to be a weed, is a nutrient powerhouse. (bonchan/Shutterstock)

Interpolating, I speculated that Chile Verde might be a great context to enjoy purslane, as the sliminess would be absorbed, dispersed, and covered up by the textures and flavors of this fragrant stew, and its earthy, slightly bitter flavor might offset the stew’s sweetness . Indeed, the purslane improved the verde, which can otherwise border on too sweet if you aren’t careful.

To be clear, you don’t need to go hunting through some vacant lot for purslane just to cook this dish. With or without the world’s healthiest weed, Chile Verde is definitely the thing to make with tomatillos. Their tartness penetrates the meat, tenderizing and imbuing it with flavor. If you aren’t a pork eater, you can substitute Pinto beans to balance the sour, spicy sweetness of Chile verde.

My recipe includes apples, because, as everyone knows, they go with pork and create a redundant complexity with the tomatillos.

This stew is hands-down the best thing to make with tomatillos. It’s a meaty whirl of aromas and flavors, with enough sour sweetness to balance the pork and enough heat and bitterness to counter the sweetness.

Serves 8

2 pounds pork (something tough and marbled, such as stew meat, shoulder, country-style ribs, or even uncured belly if it’s not too fatty)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, minced

1 tablespoon whole coriander seed

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons cumin

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 pound tomatillos, cut into quarters

1/2 pound sliced ​​apple

4 large cloves of garlic, chopped

2 cups chopped chile peppers

2 cups of water

1 cup lager beer, such as Pacifico

Salt and pepper

1 cup purslane, if available, cleaned and chopped

Cut the pork into inch-cubes (if using ribs, cut the meat off but include the bones to flavor the stew). Heat the oil in an oven-safe dish with a tight-fitting lid, then add the pork. Cook on the stovetop, over medium heat, until brown and tender. Add oil if the pork isn’t fatty enough.

When the pork is cooked, add the onions and spices, and stir it together. When the onions become transparent, add the tomatillos, apples, garlic, peppers, and water. (Alternatively, for a Smoother sauce, Blend the tomatillos, apples, garlic, and peppers until smooth, and add that. You can also Blend half of these ingredients and leave the other half chunky.) Add the beer and cook on low with the lid on for 1 hour.

Season with salt and pepper and possibly more cumin. When the flavor is right, spoon it into bowls, accompanied with rice, beans, and tortilla chips if you want to be all proper, and garnish with purslane.